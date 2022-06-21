More Culture:

June 21, 2022

Philly's Alex G announces upcoming album with new single 'Runner'

The singer-songwriter's 'God Save the Animals' will be released Sept. 23 via Domino Records

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Prolific Philadelphia indie rock artist Alex G is getting ready to release the follow-up to his acclaimed 2019 album "House of Sugar," revealing Tuesday that new album is due out on Sept. 23.

The band released "Runner," the second single from the upcoming album "God Save The Animals." The new track has a bit more of a classic Alex G vibe, and its video that pays homage to Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers.

"Blessing," the previous single released in May, experiments with a darker sonic palette and whispered vocals that land the song somewhere between tongue-in-cheek performance art and gothy change of pace. The video features distorted footage from around Philly, including a shot of the Pennsylvania Railroad War Memorial, the statue depicting the Archangel Michael inside 30th Street Station.

Songwriter Alex Giannascoli, 29, has steadily risen to indie stardom after gaining recognition with a series of self-released albums recorded before and during his time at Temple University. He joined Domino Records in 2015 and has released three albums on the label – "Beach Music," "Rocket" and "House of Sugar" – that put the band on Billboard's top Alternative, Independent and Heatseakers charts.

More recently, Alex G recorded the soundtrack for the indie film, "We're All Going to The World's Fair," a psychological horror movie that's about a teenage girl's participation in an eerie online roleplaying game. The soundtrack includes Alex G's take on retro video game music, as well as some haunting songs more in his traditional style.

"God Save The Animals" marks a departure for Alex G, who recorded the new album in professional studios to achieve higher quality production. Past albums have largely been ambitious, self-recorded, lo-fi projects with an exacting mix of instrumental texture and vocal layering. (And if you want to go down the rabbit hole, there's a whole fan site of unreleased Alex G material collected over the years). 

In addition to the album announcement, Alex G. will embark on a lengthy tour with European dates in August before kicking off a U.S. tour in October. The band will perform twice at Union Transfer in Philadelphia on Nov. 18-19, supported by Hatchie on the first date and Sadurn on the second night.


