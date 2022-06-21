Philly's Alex G announces upcoming album with new single 'Runner'

Prolific Philadelphia indie rock artist Alex G is getting ready to release the follow-up to his acclaimed 2019 album "House of Sugar," revealing Tuesday that new album is due out on Sept. 23.

The band released "Runner," the second single from the upcoming album "God Save The Animals." The new track has a bit more of a classic Alex G vibe, and its video that pays homage to Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers.

"Blessing," the previous single released in May, experiments with a darker sonic palette and whispered vocals that land the song somewhere between tongue-in-cheek performance art and gothy change of pace. The video features distorted footage from around Philly, including a shot of the Pennsylvania Railroad War Memorial, the statue depicting the Archangel Michael inside 30th Street Station.

Songwriter Alex Giannascoli, 29, has steadily risen to indie stardom after gaining recognition with a series of self-released albums recorded before and during his time at Temple University. He joined Domino Records in 2015 and has released three albums on the label – "Beach Music," "Rocket" and "House of Sugar" – that put the band on Billboard's top Alternative, Independent and Heatseakers charts.