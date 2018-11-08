The first thing Michael Jordan ever said to Allen Iverson: ‘What’s up, you little b****?’

Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson sat down with Complex’s Speedy Morman for a 24-minute interview to promote his new shoes with Reebok, and it’s a real treat.

Iverson touches on everything, from the NBA’s current fashion-forward trend to his relationship with Biggie.

My personal favorite moment, however, comes when The Answer explains how his very first, extremely brief conversation with Michael Jordan went in 1997.

You should watch it for yourself before I spoil it. The moment starts at the 6:38 mark of the video:

And if that wasn’t enough, here’s the story in text:

IVERSON: “The first time I ever talked to him was that year, playing in the rookie game. I’ll never forget it, because he said, ‘What’s up, you little bitch?’ I’ll never forget it. I looked at him like — *puzzled look* — ‘Alright, man.’” MORMAN: “What do you say back to that? Because it’s somebody you really rock with.” IVERSON: “Nothing.”

That is some good stuff right there. Even on a night that didn’t matter to Jordan at all, at a game in which Jordan wasn’t even playing, Jordan couldn’t let a young Iverson breathe. Iverson scored 19 points and dished out nine assists in that rookie game.

Iverson, of course, also got some pretty solid payback 32 days later when he crossed Jordan up head-to-head:

Thank you, Allen Iverson, for your always-entertaining presence. Never change.

