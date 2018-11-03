Sixers’ Ben Simmons, Kendall Jenner reportedly spotted together in Philly

It was one of the summer’s most talked-about storylines, rife with uncertainty, and it seems we still don’t know where things stand.

No, not Markelle Fultz’s jump shot. We’re talking (again) about the on-again, off-again rumored relationship between Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner.

At the end of August, with the offseason and the summer both dwindling, it appeared the relationship (fling? something else?) was over.

But according to multiple reports, the two currently seem to be on again.

The couple was spotted meeting up outside the Wells Fargo Center after the Sixers’ nine-point win over the Clippers on Thursday night, according to TMZ.

A fan-filmed video captured the two getting into Simmons’ enormous van — the one where he’s often watching Rick and Morty on his way to practice on his Instagram — after the game. TMZ also reports Jenner took in the game in a private suite that night, courtesy of one Mr. Simmons.

Then, according to Philadelphia man-about-town HughE Dillon, the two headed to Harp & Crown in Center City for a late-night rendezvous:

So there you have it: the maybe-relationship between Simmons and Jenner seems, for now, to maybe be back on again. Perhaps.

What a time to be alive.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.