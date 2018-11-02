Reading Terminal Market creates new section for local distilleries

Today, Reading Terminal Market unveiled a new section of the historic market: The Pennsylvania Pour Collective.

There, visitors will find distilled spirits from the region. Currently, Eight Oaks Craft Distillers, Boardroom Spirits, Federal Distilling and New Liberty Distilling have stalls there.

According to Reading Terminal, representatives from the distilleries will be on site seven days a week to introduce customers to their products, offer samples and provide ideas for food pairings.

Pour Collective merchants are able to sell bottles under the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board’s Farmer's Market permit.



The new, 70-square-foot section was designed by the Groundswell Design Group, the team behind Spruce Street Harbor Park and Independence Beer Garden, and is meant to have a throwback-vibe. It will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

