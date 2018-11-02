More Culture:

November 02, 2018

Reading Terminal Market creates new section for local distilleries

Along with more than 80 vendors offering an impressive variety of food, there's now also fine spirits

By Sinead Cummings
PA Pour Collective at Reading Terminal Market Courtesy of/Reading Terminal Market

Reading Terminal Market unveiled a new section of the market, The Pennsylvania Pour Collective, dedicated to showcasing some of the region’s finest distilled spirits. Find Eight Oaks Craft Distillers, Boardroom Spirits, Federal Distilling and New Liberty Distilling there.

Today, Reading Terminal Market unveiled a new section of the historic market: The Pennsylvania Pour Collective.

There, visitors will find distilled spirits from the region. Currently, Eight Oaks Craft Distillers, Boardroom Spirits, Federal Distilling and New Liberty Distilling have stalls there.

According to Reading Terminal, representatives from the distilleries will be on site seven days a week to introduce customers to their products, offer samples and provide ideas for food pairings.

Pour Collective merchants are able to sell bottles under the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board’s Farmer's Market permit.

The new, 70-square-foot section was designed by the Groundswell Design Group, the team behind Spruce Street Harbor Park and Independence Beer Garden, and is meant to have a throwback-vibe. It will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sinead Cummings
