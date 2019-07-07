Allen Iverson assisted in Meek Mill's legal battle, says Sixers limited partner Michael Rubin

Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson lent a hand in helping hip-hop star Meek Mill overcome the legal trouble that landed him back in jail two years ago, according to a story shared by Sixers limited partner Michael Rubin.

Meek Mill was incarcerated in 2017 after violating parole in connection with a 2008 gun and drug conviction for which he maintains his innocence. Philadelphia judge Jenice Brinkley, who handled the case, came under intense scrutiny for what appeared to be biased treatment of the homegrown rapper.

Rubin, a friend of Meek Mill's, characterized Brinkley's approach to the 32-year-old rapper as a vendetta, claiming the judge was "obsessed with trying to control every aspect of his life."