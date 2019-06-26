More News:

June 26, 2019

Meek Mill just became co-owner of hat retailer Lids

Rapper's limited-edition headwear series due out in August

Michael Tanenbaum
Philadelphia hip-hop artist Meek Mill is a new co-owner of Lids, the hat retailer with more than 1,200 locations in the United States and an extensive online shop. The rapper will release a limited-edition special hat series in August 2019.

Hip-hop artist and Philadelphia native Meek Mill has been moving at breakneck speed since his release from prison last year — and now he's taking his entrepreneurship to the apparel world.

The multiplatinum artist announced Wednesday that he's made a significant investment in hat retailer Lids, becoming a co-owner of the company with more than 1,200 retail locations across the United States.

“I’ve always been a fan of Lids – growing up, I remember buying their hats to match my outfits and look my best,” Meek Mill said in a statement. “It’s amazing to see my relationship with the brand come full-circle and have the opportunity to evolve as a businessman. We have a great team in place and we’re looking forward to taking Lids to new heights.”

Lids is co-owned by Ames Watson and Fanatics, whose CEO is Sixers limited partner and Meek Mill's good friend, Michael Rubin.

As a new stakeholder in the brand, Meek Mill will provide creative expertise on brand strategy and release a limited-edition, exclusive hat line this August.

“The Lids design team is thrilled to collaborate with Meek Mill," Lids CEO Tom Ripley said. "He is a true original artist with an incredible sense of fashion. Meek’s first line of hats will be unique and the first of many ways we work together."

The news comes as Meek Mill prepares to release new music this summer and gets set for the debut of the Amazon Original documentary "Free Meek."

The rapper continues to push for criminal justice reform in the Pennsylvania legislature and was granted a new hearing earlier this month in the long-running appeal of the original 2008 conviction that resulted in his imprisonment.

Michael Tanenbaum
