More News:

June 24, 2019

Deptford Don Pablo's Mexican restaurant abruptly closes

Chain's last remaining location shutters in wake of bankruptcy

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Restaurants
Don Pablos Deptford Source/Google Street View

The Don Pablo's Mexican restaurant in Deptford, New Jersey was the chain's last remaining location in the world.

The last remaining Don Pablo's Mexican restaurant abruptly closed its doors in Deptford Township on Sunday night, ending a run for the chain that began in Texas in 1985.

The restaurant located at 1860 Deptford Center Road had a sign placed on the door Sunday night stating that the location had been closed, according to 42 Freeway.

About 40 employees worked at the restaurant, which had become the last Don Pablo's after the closure of remaining locations in Texas and Maryland.

Facebook pages for both the Deptford location and the company as a whole were shut down on Monday.

The sign on the door left room for the possibility of another location, but there's been no indication that the company has plans to open a new restaurant.

"Thank you for your business and we hope to serve you at another location soon," the sign read.

The emergence of fast-casual chains such as Chipotle, Moe's and Qdoba, as well as successful family-run restaurants, appears to have gradually whittled away at the customer base for Don Pablo's.

Don Pablo's filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2016, reducing its portfolio of restaurants by half at the time. The closure comes 15 years after fellow Mexican chain Chi-Chi's — founded in Minnesota in 1975 — exited the North American market, though there are still locations in Europe.

It's not yet clear whether another restaurant will move into the newly vacant Deptford property.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Restaurants Deptford Closures New Jersey Mexican Food

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

10 reasons the Cowboys will be a dumpster fire this season
062419JerryJones

Movies

'Toy Story 4' opens with franchise box-office record and third-highest opening weekend of 2019
0624_Toy Story 4 opening weekend

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Kapler, Klentak must do better — or this Phillies season will be over soon
Gabe-Kapler_062419_usat

Crime

Lebanon County man who allegedly planted bomb in hotel parking lot wanted to warn police about aliens
Bahney House bomb threat

Prevention

Coffee proves to be a fat-burning, obesity-fighting beverage in 'pioneering' study
coffee obesity prevention

Books

Amazon announces its picks for the 20 best books of 2019 so far
Amazon Best Books of the Year So Far

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved