More News:

June 24, 2019

7-Eleven now making deliveries to public places in Philadelphia

For when you're at the park and need a Slurpee

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Business 7-Eleven
Carroll - 7-Eleven Convenience Store Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The 7-Eleven convenience store at 20th and Locust streets.

The convenience store 7-Eleven announced it's now making deliveries to public places through its app for when you're in an unconventional place but need a snack.

The chain launched the service Monday that allows app users to search for "hot spots" with unique addresses like park benches, memorials, beaches, and landmarks through the 7NOW delivery app. The Associated Press reported there were more than 2,000 of the spots activated on Monday.

MORE: Amazon releases official trailer for Meek Mill docuseries, 'Free Meek'

When using the app, customers can enter an exact address or search on an interactive map for "7NOW Pins," marking nearby hot spots. 7-Eleven is partnering with Postmates for the service.

In Philadelphia, "7NOW Pins" include Cherry Street Pier, Matthias Baldwin Park in Fairmount, Drexel Recreation Center and Gym, Geasey Field East near Temple, and the Fairmount Park Tennis Courts near Ridge Avenue. 

0624_7-Eleven app deliveryScreenshot/7NOW app

The 7-Eleven 7NOW app shows a map of hot spots in Philadelphia.


There's no minimum order to use the delivery service. The store charges a flat delivery fee of $3.99 per order, plus and for orders under $15, there's an additional $1.99 charge. 7-Eleven says the average wait time for deliveries is 30 minutes. 

The AP reported 7-Eleven believes it eventually will be able to deliver to 200,000 locations. 

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business 7-Eleven Philadelphia Apps Convenience Stores Delivery

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

10 reasons the Cowboys will be a dumpster fire this season
062419JerryJones

Movies

'Toy Story 4' opens with franchise box-office record and third-highest opening weekend of 2019
0624_Toy Story 4 opening weekend

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Kapler, Klentak must do better — or this Phillies season will be over soon
Gabe-Kapler_062419_usat

Crime

Lebanon County man who allegedly planted bomb in hotel parking lot arrested
Bahney House bomb threat

Prevention

Coffee proves to be a fat-burning, obesity-fighting beverage in 'pioneering' study
coffee obesity prevention

Books

Amazon announces its picks for the 20 best books of 2019 so far
Amazon Best Books of the Year So Far

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved