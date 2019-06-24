7-Eleven now making deliveries to public places in Philadelphia

The convenience store 7-Eleven announced it's now making deliveries to public places through its app for when you're in an unconventional place but need a snack.

The chain launched the service Monday that allows app users to search for "hot spots" with unique addresses like park benches, memorials, beaches, and landmarks through the 7NOW delivery app. The Associated Press reported there were more than 2,000 of the spots activated on Monday.

When using the app, customers can enter an exact address or search on an interactive map for "7NOW Pins," marking nearby hot spots. 7-Eleven is partnering with Postmates for the service.

In Philadelphia, "7NOW Pins" include Cherry Street Pier, Matthias Baldwin Park in Fairmount, Drexel Recreation Center and Gym, Geasey Field East near Temple, and the Fairmount Park Tennis Courts near Ridge Avenue.

Screenshot/7NOW app The 7-Eleven 7NOW app shows a map of hot spots in Philadelphia.

There's no minimum order to use the delivery service. The store charges a flat delivery fee of $3.99 per order, plus and for orders under $15, there's an additional $1.99 charge. 7-Eleven says the average wait time for deliveries is 30 minutes.

The AP reported 7-Eleven believes it eventually will be able to deliver to 200,000 locations.

