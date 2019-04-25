More Culture:

April 25, 2019

Pineville Fishtown closes after only eight months

The restaurant opened in August 2018 and served its last customers on April 23

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Restaurants Fishtown
pineville fishtown brunch eggs benny Pineville/Peter Breslow PR

The pickle-brined fried chicken Benedict from Pineville Fishtown includes buttermilk biscuits, poached eggs, sausage gravy, and hollandaise.

Piano bar and restaurant Pineville Fishtown announced this week it has officially closed after only opening last summer.

Pineville, which was an offshoot of the historic Pineville Tavern in Bucks County, was located at 2448 E. Huntingdon St. Owners Andrew and Drew Abruzzese (whose family owned the bi-level since 1989), rolled out a new brunch menu and featured CBD-infused cocktails and dishes.

MORE CULTURE: Evil Genius releases Sixers inspired beer ‘Trust the Process’

An official statement from owner Andrew Abruzzese, via Eater, said the opening on Huntingdon Street was "a bit early for the neighborhood" and "we just couldn't do enough business to sustain the operation." 

Here's the full statement.

“When building owner Allan Domb and I first met at Huntingdon and Gaul Streets, we thought we had incredible potential to create a solid concept that the neighborhood would adore. It turns out that we were a bit early for the neighborhood, as Philly’s northern gentrification hasn’t quite hit our area yet. We received a lot of great press and we thought the casual dining concept that works in our home base in Bucks County would be a hit down here, too. We were hoping to appeal to millennials, their parents, baby boomers and longtime residents, but we just couldn’t do enough business to sustain the operation.”

Pineville Fishtown served its last customers on April 23.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Restaurants Fishtown Philadelphia Closures

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles-only mock draft, final version
042319DexterLawrence

Prevention

Harvard study finds lung-damaging toxins in popular e-cigarette products
e-cigarette lung toxins

Furnace Party

Your guide to Brewerytown's mysterious 'Furnace Party'
Furnace Party

Sixers

Sixers' maturity closing out Brooklyn Nets will be key against Toronto in round two
042319-JoelEmbiidBenSimmons-USAToday

Movies

'Avengers: Endgame': Getting caught up on the many superhero characters
The Avengers in Endgame

Children's Health

WHO sets new guidelines for physical activity, screen time for young kids
children activity guidelines who

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved