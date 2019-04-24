Evil Genius releases Sixers inspired beer ‘Trust the Process’

Evil Genius Beer Company wants to remind fans to ‘trust the process’ as the 76ers go into their second round of the playoffs this Saturday. The Fishtown brewery has released a special Sixers inspired beer called "Trust the Process" in celebration of the team's recent win in the first round.

Brewed with oat malts and dry hopped with Amarillo hops, co-Founder Trevor Hayward describes the beer as having "bold notes of guava, lemon, pineapple, clementines," including, "delicious victory."

The Sixers, the no. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, face off against the no. 2 seed, Toronto Raptors, this coming Saturday in the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Sixers won their first round series against the Brooklyn Nets 4-1, beating the Nets 122-100 in Game 5.

"Trust the Process" is currently available in a four-pack or a 24 case of 16 ounce cans. (The four-pack costs $20 a pop.) It will also be available on draft at the Evil Genius Lab and Brewery and outside at their beer garden.

Hayward, a huge sports fan, discusses the company's excitement to release a beer inspired by the Sixers. He says, “Trusting the process is something we went through as we have experienced so much growth in the last two years - and especially in building the brewery and then in launching the beer garden. We think people are going to enjoy it – maybe we can remind Sixers fans that sometimes patience pays off!"

"Trust the Process" will only be available for a limited time during the playoffs. Evil Genius will host a special watch party for the game this Saturday, April 27, at 8 p.m.

Evil Genius Lab and Brewery is located in Fishtown at 1727 N. Front St.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.