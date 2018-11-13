More Culture:

November 13, 2018

Here's Pineville Fishtown's brand new brunch menu, including two-hour bottomless mimosas

By Marielle Mondon
The Eggs Benny from Pineville Fishtown's new brunch menu includes Canadian bacon, hollandaise, and poached egg on an English muffin.

Pineville Tavern Fishtown, which opened in the neighborhood about two months ago, has a new brunch menu created in collaboration with Chef Matt Levin.

The Fishtown restaurant is the second concept under the Pineville name to be opened by chef and owner Drew Abruzzese. It is a spinoff of the long-running original restaurant in Bucks County.

The new brunch menu includes some standard tavern fare on pace with Pineville's regular menu, while infusing influence from Fishtown's Polish roots, including the Port Fishington breakfast sandwich with fried eggs and Swiacki's kielbasa topped with cheddar and sriracha on a Kaiser roll.

If you're a fan of savory brunch, there are plenty of options, including a breakfast burger, complete with hash browns and hollandaise for $15, or the pickle-brined fried chicken with fried egg, scrapple, and jalapeno maple bacon jam for $14.

There's also a few dessert-like brunch options, including stuffed French toast with cream cheese frosting and whiskey caramel sauce.

Perhaps the best item of all: $20 bottomless brunch cocktails. To avoid the sloppy nature of bottomless drinks, however, Pineville puts a two-hour limit on the option. Diners can choose either bloody Mary's (made with local Stateside Vodka) or Prosecco mimosas.

Check out the full brunch menu below:

•Eggs Benny: Toasted English muffin, Canadian bacon, poached egg, hollandaise sauce ($13)
•Dad’s Frittata: Roasted squash, eggplant, peppers, onions, fennel & baby arugula salad ($14)
•Pickle-Brined Fried Chicken Double Down: Cooper sharp, fried egg, scrapple, jalapeño maple bacon jam ($14)
•Chicken and Waffles: Belgian waffle, house fried chicken, Tahitian vanilla syrup ($14)
•Breakfast Burger: Million dollar bacon, fried egg, hash browns, hollandaise ($15)
•Bananas Foster Challah Stuffed French Toast: Cream cheese icing, whiskey caramel sauce ($15)
•Pickle-Brined Fried Chicken Benedict: Buttermilk biscuits, poached eggs, sausage gravy, hollandaise ($16)
•PVT Meatball Shakshuka: Spicy tomato sauce, soft-cooked eggs, grilled bread, parsley pesto ($14)
•Port Fishington Breakfast Sandwich: Kaiser roll, fried eggs, Swiacki’s kielbasa, cooper sharp, sriracha ketchup ($13)
•Steel Cut Oatmeal: Fresh berries, brown sugar almond crumble ($12).

Check out the other Pineville Fishtown's menus here.

