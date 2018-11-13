Lucky Cat Brewing, from the owner of Grey Lodge Pub, opening in Mayfair next year

A new brewery concept is headed for Mayfair from Mike Scotese, owner of the neighborhood's 22-year-old mainstay Grey Lodge Pub.



The upcoming space, Lucky Cat Brewing Co., will open just two doors down from the Grey Lodge, at 6245 Frankford Ave. Philly Beer World reported the small brewery will serve solely to create brews for the pub.

Though there are a couple dozen fermenting facilities within Philadelphia, including newer additions such as Love City Brewing and Evil Genius Beer Company, Lucky Cat will be the city's first in Northeast Philly.

The shift toward microbrewing, Scotese told Billy Penn, is reflective of the larger trend in beer drinking and a growing preference among beer lovers for breweries and tasting rooms. Scotese currently predicts a small, three-barrel setup for his brewery.

Billy Penn reported the brewery will have a tasting room, as well, but it's not likely to be part of Lucky Cat's initial opening. A new black box theater, reportedly under development by the Mayfair Business Improvement District, could soon be sandwiched between Grey Lodge and Lucky Cat.

Scotese currently plans to open Lucky Cat and begin brewing by June 2019.

Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @mariellemondon | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.