More News:

June 04, 2019

Meek Mill granted new hearing in appeals case

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Meek Mill
meek mill new hearing Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports Images

Meek Mill, pictured above at a Philadelphia 76ers game, was granted a new hearing by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in his ongoing fight to overturn a 2008 conviction. That preceding will take place in July before judges with the Pennsylvania Superior Court.

Meek Mill and his legal team announced Tuesday that he'll get a new hearing in his long-running appeals case.

The Pennsylvania Superior Court granted Mill, born Robert Rihmeek Williams, a hearing scheduled for July 16 over a 2008 conviction that he is arguing should be overturned, due to the credibility of the arresting officer, the Associated Press reported.

Last month District Attorney Larry Krasner called for a new trial and judge in Mill's appeal, as Judge Genece Brinkley has been accused of abusing her discretion and bias. Brinkley denied Mill a new trial last year and has refused to remove herself from the case.

“We’re looking forward to the oral argument before the Superior Court of Pennsylvania and to, hopefully, having Meek’s conviction vacated," Jordan Siev, Mill's attorney, said in a statement on Tuesday. "In light of the District Attorney’s recent filing, where he supports the granting of a new trial to Meek and the recusal of Judge Brinkley, we hope to have this injustice rectified once and for all.”

Mill's lawyers will present their arguments to a panel of judges with the Pennsylvania Superior Court in Philadelphia.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Courts Meek Mill Philadelphia Pennsylvania Supreme Court Criminal Justice Reform Celebrities

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Will Bryson Stott be great? You never know with Phillies prospects
Bryson-Stott-Phillies-UNLV_060419_USAT

Odd News

Who is throwing bottles filled with pee at couple's Philly home?
Pee Bottle

Bars

Esquire names Hop Sing Laundromat one of America's best 2019 bars
Carroll - Fall Cocktails Hop Sing Laundromat

Eagles

Eagles OTA observations: Obligatory reminder that Carson Wentz is really, really good
Carroll - Carson Wentz Eagles Stock

Firefighters

Philadelphia firefighter dies during Cape May triathlon
Cape May Triathlon

Women's Health

This common dietary supplement ingredient has been tied to higher risk of miscarriage
Vinpocetine 06042019

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved