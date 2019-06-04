Meek Mill granted new hearing in appeals case

Meek Mill and his legal team announced Tuesday that he'll get a new hearing in his long-running appeals case.

The Pennsylvania Superior Court granted Mill, born Robert Rihmeek Williams, a hearing scheduled for July 16 over a 2008 conviction that he is arguing should be overturned, due to the credibility of the arresting officer, the Associated Press reported.

Last month District Attorney Larry Krasner called for a new trial and judge in Mill's appeal, as Judge Genece Brinkley has been accused of abusing her discretion and bias. Brinkley denied Mill a new trial last year and has refused to remove herself from the case.

“We’re looking forward to the oral argument before the Superior Court of Pennsylvania and to, hopefully, having Meek’s conviction vacated," Jordan Siev, Mill's attorney, said in a statement on Tuesday. "In light of the District Attorney’s recent filing, where he supports the granting of a new trial to Meek and the recusal of Judge Brinkley, we hope to have this injustice rectified once and for all.”

Mill's lawyers will present their arguments to a panel of judges with the Pennsylvania Superior Court in Philadelphia.

