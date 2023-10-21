Sixers legend Allen Iverson says he is getting a statue on the team's "Legends Walk"

This week, Philadelphia 76ers icon Allen Iverson hinted at a forthcoming honor that would further solidify his place as one of the franchise's all-time greats. The basketball legend shared a video on his Instagram saying he was getting a statue on the Sixers "Legends Walk," outside their practice facility in Camden, New Jersey.

Showcasing the statues of some of the franchise's legendary players, the camera panned over the lifelike depictions of luminaries like Hal Greer, Billy Cunningham, Wilt Chamberlain, Maurice Cheeks, Bobby Jones, Julius Erving, Moses Malone, Charles Barkley, and Dolph Schayes. Iverson expressed his deep sense of gratitude and humility.

"Honored to soon be immortalized amongst the Sixers greats!" he proclaimed, clearly moved by the prospect of being forever linked with the illustrious lineage of Philadelphia basketball legends.

Iverson's journey with the Sixers was nothing short of legendary. Bursting onto the scene in 1996, he took the league by storm, earning Rookie of the Year in his inaugural season, averaging 23.5 points per game, 7.5 assists per game, and 2.1 steals per game.

From there, he continued to dazzle, capturing four scoring titles during his tenure with the team. The pinnacle of Iverson's career came in 2001 when he was crowned the NBA's Most Valuable Player and led the Sixers to the NBA Finals. Throughout his 12 seasons with the Sixers, Iverson averaged 27.6 points per game and was named to seven All-NBA teams, leaving an indelible mark on the franchise's history.

In recognition of his extraordinary contributions, the Sixers retired Iverson's jersey during the 2014 season. This act was a symbolic gesture, affirming that the number 3 jersey would forever belong to "The Answer" – a player whose style, flair, and fearlessness on the court endeared him to fans across the globe.

Beyond the confines of the Wells Fargo Center, Iverson's influence extended far and wide. His unique blend of talent and swagger transcended the sport, making him a cultural icon and a symbol of resilience for countless individuals.



In 2016, Iverson received one of basketball's highest honors, being inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. This prestigious recognition underscored his impact on the game, solidifying his status as a true basketball immortal.



Iverson was inducted into the inaugural class of the GQ Sports Hall of Fame in January.



With the unveiling of his statue at the Sixers' "Legends Walk," Iverson will join the ranks of the esteemed individuals who have left an indelible mark on the Philadelphia 76ers franchise. This honor is not just a celebration of his on-court brilliance but also a testament to the enduring legacy of a player whose influence continues to resonate with fans and aspiring athletes alike.



As the statue takes its rightful place alongside those of other Sixers legends, it will serve as a reminder of Iverson's profound impact on the game of basketball and his enduring place in the hearts of Philadelphia fans for generations to come.



Even now, his impact is still felt; 13 years after he last played an NBA game, there are even rumors that the jerseys the Sixers wore during Iverson's tenure may be making a comeback. Many Sixers enthusiasts have hoped for a revival of the iconic black and gold jerseys. According to people within the organization, there are influential figures actively advocating for the return of these coveted Iverson jerseys.