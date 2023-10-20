More Sports:

October 20, 2023

NBA Rumors: 'Important' people within the Sixers are pushing for Allen Iverson-era jerseys

There's at least a push from within the Sixers for the 90s-style uniforms to make a comeback, per Kyle Neubeck over at PHLY.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers Philadelphia
Allen-Iverson-Sixers-File-Photo-NBA.jpg Jerry Lodriguss/Philadelphia Inquirer File Photo / Sipa USA

There's at least a chance out there that the Iverson-era jerseys make a comeback.

The Sixers unveiled their Reading Terminal Market-inspired City Edition jerseys earlier this week, and they're...fine. 

The idea is cool – Reading Terminal is absolutely one of Philadelphia's greatest attractions – but the execution of it, well, just visually it's not a super interesting jersey, nor one that stands out that much more from last year's "City of Brotherly Love" alternate

Plus, it once again isn't the jersey many Sixers fans have been asking for: A revival of the black and gold design from the Allen Iverson era of the late 1990s and early 2000s.

There may just be hope on the horizon, however, for those nostalgic threads to finally make a comeback, per our old friend Kyle Neubeck, now of PHLY.

Said Neubeck on Thursday's PHLY Sixers Podcast (and clipped on Reddit):

"I will say this: I do know that there are – let's call them "important" people in the organization who are actively pushing to get those black Iverson jerseys made and for those to be brought back." [PHLY]

So there's a chance. No promises, but a chance.

For an entire generation of fans who grew up in the 90s, those black Iverson jerseys were the look for the Sixers, and while the organization has had no problem selling merchandise with that style and logo in the years since, an on-court return for those jerseys was always kept off limits at the behest of former president of business operations Chris Heck. 

Heck left the Sixers in June 2022 though, which in theory, re-opened the door for the Iverson-era jerseys to come back into the fold. 

Just maybe not this soon, however, as the design process between NBA teams and the league's apparel provider in Nike for the City Edition uniforms often starts way in advance of the respective season those jerseys would be appearing in. 

Maybe next year.

The possibility is out there at least.

The full PHLY Sixers Podcast episode can be seen HERE (City Edition and Iverson jersey talk starts at the 41:40 mark).

MORE: Jaden Springer is playing his way into the Sixers' rotation

