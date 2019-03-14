More Health:

March 14, 2019

Alzheimer's disease risk linked to health of extended family members

It's not just parents' and grandparents' histories you have to worry about

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Mental Health Alzheimer's
alzheimer's disease risk distant family Annie Spratt/Unsplash

Having a great-grandparent or even a cousin — referred to as “third-degree relatives” — with Alzheimer's disease may raise your own risk of developing the disease, according to new research.

It’s already known that children of Alzheimer’s patients are at higher risk for the disease. But in the new study, people with the progressive neurological disease in their extended family were also at a higher risk compared to those with no family history, according to University of Utah School of Medicine researchers, as reported in the journal Neurology

First-degree relatives include parents and siblings who share both parents. Second-degree relatives include grandparents, blood-related aunts and uncles, and siblings who share one parent. Third-degree relatives include great-grandparents, great uncles, great aunts and first cousins.

RELATED READ: The most commonly missed type of cancer affecting younger adults

“The big picture message is that this reiterates how important and powerful (both close and distant) family history can be for risk prediction,” said the study’s lead author, Lisa Cannon-Albright, told Reuters

The new study was possible only because researchers were able to tap into a very complete genealogy via the Utah Population Database, which includes information on families dating back to the original pioneers who settled the state in the 1800s. The family histories are linked to Utah death certificates, which show not only a cause of death, but also other contributing causes in the majority of cases, Reuters reports.

In that database, researchers analyzed data from more than 270,000 people who had at least three generations of genealogy connected to the original Utah pioneers including genealogy data for both parents, all four grandparents and at least six of eight great-grandparents. Of those, 4,436 have a death certificate that indicates Alzheimer's disease as a cause of death, according to a press release on the study.

Researchers found that people with one first-degree relative with Alzheimer's had 73 percent increased risk of developing the disease. A diagnosis was four times more likely for people with two first-degree relatives who had the disease; two-and-half more times likely with three; and nearly 15 times more likely with four. 

Of the 21 people in the study with four first-degree relatives with Alzheimer's, six had the disease; researchers would have expected only 0.4 people to develop the disease, according to the release.

Those who had only third-degree relatives, and three such relatives, with Alzheimer's disease had a 43 percent greater risk of developing the disease. An example of this would be two great-grandparents with the disease, along with one great uncle, but no parents or grandparents with the disease.

One might feel "safe" having no first- or second-degree relatives with Alzheimer’s, the researchers found that people with a history of Alzheimer’s in three or more third-degree relatives — great-grandparents, great-uncles and -aunts and first cousins — were 1.43 times as likely as those with no family history to develop the disease, Reuters reports.

Limitations of the study include that not all individuals dying from Alzheimer's disease may have had a death certificate listing it as cause of death. In fact, the researchers note that death certificates are known to underreport the prevalence of the disease.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Mental Health Alzheimer's Utah Family Dementia

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Nick Foles pens heartfelt thank you letter to Philly, Eagles fans on Players' Tribune
020418_Foles-MVP_usat

Travel

Wildwood beach box rentals expand to Wildwood Crest, sell out in two days
Carroll - Wildwood Beach Lifeguards

Movies

City Hall’s William Penn statue gets obliterated in new ‘Shazam!’ trailer
Shazam William Penn Statue

Eagles

What running backs should interest the Eagles, now that Le'Veon Bell is out of the way?
021319TevinColeman

Festivals

The Women's Film Festival is back for fifth year with exciting lineup
2019 Women's Film Festival image for This Changes Everything film

Alternative Medicine

Experts think we should drop the 'antibacterial' outlook on life
antibacterial hand washing pexels

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved