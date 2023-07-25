Amada debuts family-style brunch menu at Main Line location

Summer is unofficially brunch season, and award-winning chef Jose Garces has joined the fray by adding a brunch menu to his Main Line Amada restaurant.

The Radnor location, which opened this spring and debuted its new menu earlier this summer, is highlighted by its family-style options on Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

"I am so excited to be able to announce that Amada brunch is debuting on the Main Line," Garces said. "We're bringing some of our favorites from Amada Old City, like the shakshuka with Mahon cheese and my personal favorite, the Sangria Pancakes. We hope you will join us every Saturday and Sunday for mimosas, sangria, and our take on brunch classics."



The Por la Familia family-style brunch costs $35 per person and includes three sharable dishes, a per-person brunch entrée and two sides. Sharable items include orange and olive oil coffee cake, croissants, potato and onion omelets and bacon-wrapped dates served with almonds and Cabrales. Solo entrées include a burger with two patties topped with a fried egg, fried French toast and sangria pancakes. Sides include hashbrowns and thick-cut smoked pork belly.

A children's brunch menu includes short-stack chocolate chip pancakes, burgers, omelets, chicken fingers and French fries.

Patrons can also order from the Tapas y Más, Eggs et Cetera and El Lado menu sections for brunch, which contain items from his Philly and Atlantic City Amada locations like charcuterie plates with cheeses, garlic shrimp, braised short rib flatbread, baked eggs, poached eggs and seasonal wild mushrooms. The brunch menu includes mimosas, red and white sangria and Julietas for $10 each, and there is a tableside option for crafting a gin and tonic to pair with any meal.

The full brunch menu is available on Amada's website. Reservations can be made on Open Table.

Amada's Radnor location is at 555 E Lancaster Avenue. The 7,000-square-foot restaurant seats more than 250 guests and includes two outdoor patios.