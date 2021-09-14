More News:

Amazon to hire 4,800 workers in Philly region as part of national recruiting push

The company is opening five new facilities in Southeastern Pennsylvania

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Amazon's nationwide hiring push will include several thousand jobs for its new fulfillment centers in Philadelphia.

Amazon unveiled plans to hire 4,800 workers in the Philadelphia region as part of an expansion that will add multiple warehouses. 

The new positions will be concentrated in fulfillment and transportation operations. The average starting wage will be $18 per hour, with hourly wages beginning at up $22.50 in some locations. Full-time employees will have benefits worth up to an additional $3.50 per hour.

Over the last year, Amazon has announced plans for five new warehouses, where most of the new jobs will be located. The warehouses are planned for the following sites:

•1103-1113 Ridge Pike, Conshohocken
•53 W. Germantown Pike, East Norriton
•2900 Grant Ave., Philadelphia
•700 Ramona Ave., Philadelphia
•6901 Elmwood Ave., Philadelphia

Amazon has opened more than 250 new fulfillment centers, sortation centers, regional air hubs and delivery stations in the U.S. in 2021, and will open over 100 more buildings in September alone.

Across the country, Amazon is looking to hire about 125,000 new employees. In addition to the starting wages and benefits, the Seattle-based company touts its Career Choice program, which pays full college tuition for front-line employees as part of a $1.2 billion investment to expand education and skills training for its U.S. workforce.

Amazon's investments in the Philadelphia area go beyond its warehouses. The company recently opened its first Amazon Fresh grocery store in Pennsylvania in Warrington, Bucks County, and has plans for additional grocery stores in Bensalem, Philadelphia and other locations.

On Wednesday, Amazon will hold a free virtual career day offering coaching sessions with company recruiters to help participants land jobs and assist existing employees in their career development.

In addition to hiring employees for Amazon operations, the company is supporting the growth of its small- to mid-size delivery service partners who help with operations and logistics. These partners are expected to hire more than 50,000 delivery associates before the end of the year.

Interested applicants can browse and apply for open positions as they are added online.

