Amazon opening four new delivery stations across Philadelphia region this year

Amazon will further expand its footprint across the Philadelphia region when it opens four more delivery stations in 2021.

The new facilities will help the tech giant reach its goal of creating more than 1,000 full-time and part-time jobs in the area, Amazon spokesperson Andre Woodson said Tuesday.

The new Amazon delivery stations will also help create hundreds of full-time driver jobs through the company's Delivery Service Partner Program, which Woodson said will impact more than 40 small businesses locally.

Employment opportunities at Amazon's delivery stations offer a starting salary of at least $15 per hour and a benefits package that consists of full health insurance, Woodson said.

"We are proud to partner with Amazon as they expand their footprint in Philadelphia," Mayor Jim Kenney said. "The new Amazon Delivery Station will bring additional jobs, revenue and growth to our communities. This is a great win for our local workforce, entrepreneurs and our residents."

Amazon's new delivery stations also are designed to help the company meet its goal of putting 10,000 electric delivery vehicles on the road by 2022, Woodson said.

Below are the locations of Amazon's four new delivery stations that will open later this year. The company did not say when these facilities will become operational in 2021.

• 1103-1113 Ridge Pike, Conshohocken

•53 West Germantown Pike, East Norriton

•2900 Grant Ave., Philadelphia

•700 Ramona Ave., Philadelphia

Amazon has more than 250 delivery centers across the country. These outposts are where packages are transported to and from fulfillment centers before they are loaded onto trucks and brought to customers.

The company opened three new delivery stations in the region earlier this year in Northeast Philly, Bensalem and Levittown. Amazon also rolled out two new delivery stations in Philadelphia last year too.

Amazon confirmed last week that it plans to open a grocery store in Warrington Township, Bucks County. The Warrington location is expected to open in the Creekview Center at 425 Easton Rd., replacing a former Giant supermarket.

A timeline for the opening of the Warrington location is unknown at this time.

The company is also rumored to be looking into Center City and Bensalem, as well as Northern Liberties, as additional future Amazon grocery store locations in the region.