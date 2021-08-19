More News:

August 19, 2021

Lockheed Martin's Sikorsky helicopter plant in Coatesville to shut down next March

The company said it has been unable to secure enough projects at the facility to keep operations going

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Closures
Lockheed Martin Sikorsky Plant Coatesville Lockheed Martin/Flickr

Lockheed Martin said that projects at its Sikorsky helicopter plant in Coatesville will be consolidated into other company locations.

Lockheed Martin's Sikorsky helicopter facility in Coatesville, Chester County will be no more by March 2022.

The aerospace and technology company said Thursday that it will close down the southeastern Pennsylvania plant in the next year due to a decline in the commercial helicopter space and an inability to secure enough work to keep operations going.

Roughly 240 workers are expected to lose their jobs as part of the shutdown, while another 120 employees will be offered the opportunity to work remotely or relocate.

The Maryland-based company said it will provide training and reemployment opportunities for all workers at the plant, the Inquirer reported. Lockheed Martin still expects to employ over 4,260 people in Pennsylvania, according to the Associated Press.

The Coatesville plant has been home to projects such as completion work for Sikorsky’s S-92 and S-76D helicopter, the VH-92 aircraft that is more commonly known as Marine One and upgrades to Canada's Maritime Helicopter Program. Lockheed Martin said that it will consolidate the work being done at the plant into other company locations. 

U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, who represents Chester County in Congress, said she was "frustrated and disappointed" by the company's decision.

“This is not the outcome we wanted but now my priority over the next seven months is helping these highly-skilled workers find new jobs in our community and finding a productive use for the facility that contributes to the tax base and the vibrancy of Coatesville,” Houlahan said. "Some of our region’s best and brightest are working in Coatesville and I will do everything I can to keep them here.” 

The Sikorsky helicopter plant was originally scheduled to cease operations in 2019 due to a slowdown in the rotorcraft industry. But Lockheed Martin walked back those plans after a request and public pressure from then-President Donald Trump and other elected officials.

Lockheed Martin has other facilities located in the Philly region in Cherry Hill, King of Prussia and Moorestown.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Closures Philadelphia Corporations Companies Helicopters Coatesville Workers Pennsylvania Employees Jobs Chester County

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles training camp notes, Day 12: Some positive (and negative) injury news
Devonta-smith-injury_080221_usat

Sponsored

5 ways to achieve financial security
Limited - 2021 Financial Security Check-In

TV

Julie Bowen shares story of helping N.J. woman who fainted at Utah park on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Julie Bowen Jimmy Kimmel Live

Prevention

In Philly, COVID-19 booster shots will be given through existing vaccine providers, officials say
COVID-19 boosters Philly

Transportation

SEPTA replaces sitting benches with 'leaners,' upsets some riders
SEPTA Leaner Benches

Family-Friendly

Kids get in for free at Museum of the American Revolution this Labor Day
Museum of the American Revolution

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - 219-29 S 18TH STREET #709

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2.5 bath with a private terrace that sits atop Rittenhouse Square! Private terrace accessible via the living/dining area Great room with coffered ceilings and generous entertaining space. 1,552 sqft | $6,500/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved