Cherry Hill police searching for man accused of impersonating cop, attempting to grab woman's neck

The Cherry Hill Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding and identifying a man who allegedly impersonated a cop and attempted to grab a female driver's neck after pulling her over.

The alleged police impersonation incident took place at around 1:00 p.m. Monday when a woman reported being pulled over by who she believed to be a cop along Route 38 in the Camden County township, investigators said Wednesday.

The female described the man's vehicle as a white Ford van with red and blue LED warning lights on the front and back of the car. Wearing a blue t-shirt with "police" written across the front, the male approached the driver's side of the woman's vehicle and allegedly reached in and attempted to grab her neck, police said. The woman was able to drive away and flee the scene.

Video surveillance captured the white Ford van not far away from where the alleged incident took place, police said. The vehicle has markings on the rear quarter panel and an unknown license plate.

The suspect is described as being in his 30s with dark red or brown hair and a mid-length beard, police said.

Anyone with information about the man or of the alleged incident should contact the Cherry Hill police at 856-432-8834 or by emailing rdaniello@cherryhillpolice.com.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by emailing tips@cherryhillpolice.com or through an online form. Information can also be sent by texting TIP CHERRYHILLPD followed by one's message to 888777.

The alleged incident in Cherry Hill comes just days after New Jersey State Police said that a man impersonating a cop pulled over two female drivers in Brick Township, Ocean County and Wall Township, Monmouth County earlier this month.

During the alleged incident in Brick, the suspect attempted to remove the woman from her car after she refused to get out on her own.

The suspect's car was described by both women as a black, older model Ford Crown Victoria with a blue dome light on the front windshield.

State police described the man as being between 40-50 years old, with long red hair pulled back in a ponytail, a red scruffy beard and tattoos on both arms and the back of his hands.

The suspect was last seen wearing black tactical pants, a light blue, short-sleeved shirt with the word "police" on the front and non-descriptive patches on the arms that also said "police," but did not name any specific department.

The man was also wearing a duty belt and a holster with what appeared to be a black handgun, police said.

Cherry Hill police could not confirm whether or not both cases were connected, the Courier Post reported.