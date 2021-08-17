More News:

August 17, 2021

Bucks County man allegedly netted $1 million selling stolen U.S. Open tickets, feds say

Robert Fryer, who formerly worked in the USGA'S admissions office, allegedly started the scheme with the 2013 tournament at Merion Golf Club in Haverford

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Theft
US Open Tickets Merion Clem Murray/Philadelphia Inquirer via MCT, Sipa USA

Robert Fryer, a former USGA employee from Bucks County, has been charged with stealing millions of dollars worth of tickets to U.S. Opens and selling them to ticket brokers, beginning with the the 2013 U.S. Open Championship at Merion Golf Club in Haverford, Delaware County. The file photo above shows golfer Stewart Cink signing autographs for fans during that tournament eight years ago.

A former U.S. Golf Association employee from Perkasie allegedly arranged secret deals to sell tickets to multiple U.S. Open tournaments, beginning with the one held locally at Merion Golf Club, and pocketed more than $1 million, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Robert Fryer, 39, worked in the admissions office at the USGA's headquarters in Far Hills, New Jersey. Federal investigators allege that including the 2013 U.S. Open at Merion – the golf course located in Haverford, Delaware County – Fryer continued the scheme for seven years, until 2019.

During that time, Fryer allegedly stole more than 23,000 tickets, which at face value were worth more than $3 million, and sold them to ticket brokers, authorities said. The was paid in cash and via PayPal transactions.

Brokers acquired thousands of tickets to each year's golf championship by buying tickets from Fryer, sometimes in person and other times through mail, investigators said. The alleged scheme allowed the brokers to circumnavigate the USGA's rule that prevented bulk ticket of more than 20 tickets to any single buyer. 

One of the brokers Fryer worked with regularly emailed the Bucks County man prepaid, UPS shipping labels that Fryer allegedly would use to send the tickets to the broker or directly to customers, federal prosecutors said. 

"The defendant allegedly stole revenue from a legitimate business that pays taxes, employs many, supports a non-profit organization, and brings excitement and income to our district with U.S. Open events at courses like the Merion Golf Club," Acting U. S. Attorney Jeniffer Arbittier Williams said. "Criminals that conduct ticket schemes like this prey on the excitement surrounding big events; fans should remember that any item with a low price that seems 'too good to be true' should be cause for caution and concern."

Fryer is charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, four counts of mail fraud and 10 counts of wire fraud. In addition to prison time, if convicted, Fryer could millions in fines and be required to pay restitution to to the USGA for the tickets.

Last week, the USGA announced Merion Golf Club would host the 2030 U.S. Open, 2034 U.S. Women's Open, 2046 U.S. Women's Open and 2050 U.S. Open.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Theft Bucks County Perkasie United States Crime Haverford Fraud U.S. Attorneys Philadelphia Delaware County

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles training camp notes, Day 12: Some positive (and negative) injury news
Devonta-smith-injury_080221_usat

Sponsored

Five ways you can achieve financial security
Limited - 2021 Financial Security Check-In

Music

Black Thought to school young rappers during master class at Carnegie Hall
Black Thought master class

Opinion

Apps track vital health stats for millions of people, but doctors aren't using the data
Health Tracking Apps

Education

Pennsylvania schools can receive free, in-classroom COVID-19 testing
PA Schools COVID testing

Food & Drink

Detox and retox at Sor Ynéz's yoga and vegan brunch event
Hatha Yoga at Sor Ynéz

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - 219-29 S 18TH STREET #709

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2.5 bath with a private terrace that sits atop Rittenhouse Square! Private terrace accessible via the living/dining area Great room with coffered ceilings and generous entertaining space. 1,552 sqft | $6,500/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved