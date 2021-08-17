More News:

August 17, 2021

Bucks County woman dies after being struck by car in Ocean City

Cape May County prosecutors say the investigation remains ongoing

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Katherine Lux, 21, of New Hope, Pennsylvania, has died as a result of injuries suffered when she was struck by a car in Ocean City, New Jersey on Aug. 11, 2021.

A New Hope woman who was hit by a car last week in Ocean City has died from her injuries, Cape May County prosecutors said.

Katherine Lux, 21, was struck as she was walking at the intersection of 26th and West avenues around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday. 

Lux was taken to the Shore Medical Center and later transferred to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead on Friday.

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland said the full circumstances of the incident remain under investigation, but no charges have been filed against the driver at this time.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office at (609) 465-1135.

