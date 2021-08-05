Amazon Fresh grocery store opens in Bucks County

Pennsylvania's first Amazon Fresh grocery store is finally open for business at the Creekview Center in Warrington, where customers were welcomed into the high-tech shopping experience for the first time.

The Bucks County supermarket has been in the works for over a year as Amazon maps out a plan to enter a competitive grocery store market in the Philadelphia region.

"We’re excited to begin serving the Warrington community and to welcome customers into our doors today," said Ron Marra, store manager at the new Warrington Amazon Fresh. "Customers shopping at the store will find low prices, a broad selection of high-quality food and convenient, innovative shopping features. I’m also proud that this store has created hundreds of good jobs with benefits locally."

One of the major draws of Amazon Fresh is that it boasts a seamless online shopping experience for both pickup and delivery, including free same-day service for Amazon Prime members.

The store's Dash Cart also provides an appealing option for small- to medium-sized shopping trips, with a digital display that keeps track of the cost as items are added to the cart. Those who use Dash Carts can skip the checkout line for easier payment. And the built-in Alexa feature helps guide customers through the store when it's enabled.

In contrast to Amazon's Whole Foods brand, Amazon Fresh appeals more to middle class customers and emphasizes speedier fulfillment of online orders. A section of the store is also dedicated for the pick-up and return of Prime packages.

A second Amazon Fresh store in Bucks County is expected to open in Bensalem at the former Kmart store on Street Road, though a timeline for that location has not yet been determined.

In Philadelphia, there has been speculation that an Amazon Fresh store could be planned for the redevelopment of a shopping center in Northern Liberties at the corner of Fifth and Spring Garden streets.

Earlier this year, Bloomberg reported that Amazon has plans for at least 28 more Fresh locations, in addition to the dozen or so that currently exist.