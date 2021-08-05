'The Simpsons'-inspired Moe's Tavern pop-up is coming to Delco

This September, a pop-up where nobody knows your name is coming to Delaware County.

A recreation of the iconic bar from "The Simpsons," Moe's Tavern, will open at the Springfield Mall from Sept. 10-26.

Fans of the show can come in and grab a beer, sit at the bar and shoot some pool, WooderIce reported.

Guests can tour the Springfield Mall, located at 1250 Baltimore Pike, to see all the previous iterations of Moe's. The tour is set up like a bar crawl and participants will be given a passport to be stamped at each location. Fans that get all of the stamps will win a one-of-a-kind prize.

Time-specific tickets are required to enter and come with a custom labeled craft soda, a Duff-D'Oh beer or custom labeled water, Patch reported. Food will be served at the time designated on visitors' tickets, though extra food and beverages will be available for purchase as well.

The pop-up will be open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, noon to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

The creators of the Moe's Tavern pop-up also created the McDowell's pop-up in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, inspired by "Coming to America 2."

Tickets range from $32 to $89 and can be purchased online. They come with beverages, swag and one-of-a-kind memorabilia.