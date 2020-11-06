More News:

November 06, 2020

Pennsylvania State Police issue Amber Alert for two girls abducted from New York

Authorities searching for black KIa Forte last seen entering Pennsylvania on Thursday afternoon

Pennsylvania State Police and New York State Police are searching for 37-year-old Amanda Collis, who is believed by police to have abducted eight-year-old Autumn Collis and eight-year-old Evelyn Collis. They were taken from Binghamton, New York, and were last seen entering Pennsylvania around 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Pennsylvania State Police and New York State Police issued an Amber Alert late Thursday night for a child abduction investigation involving two eight-year-old girls who were taken from Binghamton. 

Authorities are searching for 37-year-old Amanda Collis, who is believed by police to have abducted eight-year-old Autumn Collis and eight-year-old Evelyn Collis. The girls are from Binghamton, New York, which is about 10 miles north of the Pennsylvania's border in the northeast part of the state.

Investigators said Amanda Collis was last seen driving a black 2015 Kia Forte with a Maryland tag number 9EF0726. The girls were believed to be in the car, was was seen traveling south on Interstate 81 and entering Pennsylvania around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. (Police had earlier been searching for a 1999 Black Eagle Talon with Maryland tag number 9884Z5, but later provided updated information on the Kia Forte). 

Amanda Collis is described as 5'7'' and 220 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Autumn is described as 3'6" and 52 pounds with red hair and green eyes. Evelyn is described as 3'6'' and 52 pounds with blonde hair and gray eyes.

Additional details from police were not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Amanda, Autumn and Evelyn Collis is asked to call 911 or the Binghamton City Police Department at (607) 772-7083.

