Amtrak offering half-off ticket prices for September travel dates

August 16, 2019
Hard to believe but we've almost reached the end of summer. Those looking to close out the season with a last-minute vacation may want to take advantage of an early Labor Day deal.
Amtrak is hosting a September sale, offering riders 50% off ticket prices.
On Friday, Aug. 16, and Saturday, Aug. 17, customers can purchase half-off tickets for travel dates between Sunday, Sept. 1, and Monday, Sept. 30.
The low prices are for one-way tickets, so while you may have to shell out some money for your trip to or from, you'll at least save some cash.
Philadelphians can purchase a ticket to New Haven, Connecticut, for as little as $33, while a ticket from New York to Philadelphia costs $29. Low prices on trips from Boston to Philadelphia are also available, and Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia.
Below are the discounted prices available during Amtrak's September sale.
Boston – Washington, D.C. (Acela) – $89
Boston – Philadelphia (NER) – $52
Boston – Philadelphia (Acela) – $79
Philadelphia – New Haven (NER) – $33
Philadelphia – New Haven (Acela) – $59
Washington, D.C. – Boston (NER) – $57
Washington, D.C. – Boston (Acela) – $89
Boston – Newark (NER) – $39
Boston – Newark (Acela) – $59
New York – Washington DC (NER) – $39
New York – Washington DC (Acela) – $87
Washington, D.C.– Philadelphia (NER) – $29
Washington, D.C.– Philadelphia (Acela) – $64
New York – Boston (NER) – $42
New York – Boston (Acela) – $59
Boston – Stamford (NER) – $36
Boston – Stamford (Acela) – $59
New York – Philadelphia (NER) – $29
New York – Philadelphia (Acela) – $57
Washington, D.C. – Charleston – $55
New York – Savannah – $70
New York – Atlanta – $80
Lorton – Sanford (Auto Train) – $56
Richmond – New York – $52
Richmond – Philadelphia – $37
Chicago – St. Louis – $16
Chicago – Kansas City – $35
Boston – Chicago – $58
Chicago – Washington, D.C. – $51
Seattle – Portland – $18
Seattle – Los Angeles – $62
Los Angeles – Sacramento – $37
Los Angeles – Portland – $61
San Francisco – Los Angeles – $33
San Francisco – Portland – $46
