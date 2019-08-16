Amtrak offering half-off ticket prices for September travel dates

Hard to believe but we've almost reached the end of summer. Those looking to close out the season with a last-minute vacation may want to take advantage of an early Labor Day deal.

Amtrak is hosting a September sale, offering riders 50% off ticket prices.



On Friday, Aug. 16, and Saturday, Aug. 17, customers can purchase half-off tickets for travel dates between Sunday, Sept. 1, and Monday, Sept. 30.

The low prices are for one-way tickets, so while you may have to shell out some money for your trip to or from, you'll at least save some cash.

Philadelphians can purchase a ticket to New Haven, Connecticut, for as little as $33, while a ticket from New York to Philadelphia costs $29. Low prices on trips from Boston to Philadelphia are also available, and Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia.

Below are the discounted prices available during Amtrak's September sale.

East Coast

Boston – Washington, D.C. (Acela) – $89

Boston – Philadelphia (NER) – $52

Boston – Philadelphia (Acela) – $79

Philadelphia – New Haven (NER) – $33

Philadelphia – New Haven (Acela) – $59

Washington, D.C. – Boston (NER) – $57

Washington, D.C. – Boston (Acela) – $89

Boston – Newark (NER) – $39

Boston – Newark (Acela) – $59

New York – Washington DC (NER) – $39

New York – Washington DC (Acela) – $87

Washington, D.C. – Philadelphia (NER) – $29

Washington, D.C. – Philadelphia (Acela) – $64

New York – Boston (NER) – $42

New York – Boston (Acela) – $59

Boston – Stamford (NER) – $36

Boston – Stamford (Acela) – $59

New York – Philadelphia (NER) – $29

New York – Philadelphia (Acela) – $57

Southeast

Washington, D.C. – Charleston – $55

New York – Savannah – $70

New York – Atlanta – $80

Lorton – Sanford (Auto Train) – $56

Richmond – New York – $52

Richmond – Philadelphia – $37

Midwest

Chicago – St. Louis – $16

Chicago – Kansas City – $35

Boston – Chicago – $58

Chicago – Washington, D.C. – $51

West Coast

Seattle – Portland – $18

Seattle – Los Angeles – $62

Los Angeles – Sacramento – $37

Los Angeles – Portland – $61

San Francisco – Los Angeles – $33

San Francisco – Portland – $46

