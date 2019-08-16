More Culture:

August 16, 2019

Amtrak offering half-off ticket prices for September travel dates

The railroad service is hosting a sale ahead of Labor Day

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Travel Amtrak
Amtrak at 30th Street Station Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Amtrak is hosting a September sale, offering riders 50% off ticket prices.

Hard to believe but we've almost reached the end of summer. Those looking to close out the season with a last-minute vacation may want to take advantage of an early Labor Day deal.

Amtrak is hosting a September sale, offering riders 50% off ticket prices.

On Friday, Aug. 16, and Saturday, Aug. 17, customers can purchase half-off tickets for travel dates between Sunday, Sept. 1, and Monday, Sept. 30.

RELATED: Lokal Hotel with salt water pool opens in Cape May, New Jersey

The low prices are for one-way tickets, so while you may have to shell out some money for your trip to or from, you'll at least save some cash.

Philadelphians can purchase a ticket to New Haven, Connecticut, for as little as $33, while a ticket from New York to Philadelphia costs $29. Low prices on trips from Boston to Philadelphia are also available, and Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia.

Below are the discounted prices available during Amtrak's September sale.

East Coast

Boston – Washington, D.C. (Acela) – $89
Boston – Philadelphia (NER) – $52
Boston – Philadelphia (Acela) – $79
Philadelphia – New Haven (NER) – $33
Philadelphia – New Haven (Acela) – $59
Washington, D.C. – Boston (NER) – $57
Washington, D.C. – Boston (Acela) – $89
Boston – Newark (NER) – $39
Boston – Newark (Acela) – $59
New York – Washington DC (NER) – $39
New York – Washington DC (Acela) – $87
Washington, D.C.– Philadelphia (NER) – $29
Washington, D.C.– Philadelphia (Acela) – $64
New York – Boston (NER) – $42
New York – Boston (Acela) – $59
Boston – Stamford (NER) – $36
Boston – Stamford (Acela) – $59
New York – Philadelphia (NER) – $29
New York – Philadelphia (Acela) – $57

Southeast

Washington, D.C. – Charleston – $55
New York – Savannah – $70
New York – Atlanta – $80
Lorton – Sanford (Auto Train) – $56
Richmond – New York – $52
Richmond – Philadelphia – $37

Midwest

Chicago – St. Louis – $16
Chicago – Kansas City – $35
Boston – Chicago – $58
Chicago – Washington, D.C. – $51

West Coast

Seattle – Portland – $18
Seattle – Los Angeles – $62
Los Angeles – Sacramento – $37
Los Angeles – Portland – $61
San Francisco – Los Angeles – $33
San Francisco – Portland – $46

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Travel Amtrak Philadelphia Vacations New York City

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Jaguars preseason game
Miles-Sanders_081519_usat

Investigations

Nearly $1 million in counterfeit smartphones seized at Philly port
Counterfeit phones

Mental Health

FCC proposes three-digit phone number for suicide prevention hotline
988 Suicide Hotline 08152019

Eagles

4 players who impressed in Eagles preseason win vs. Jaguars
Clayton-Thorson-Eagles-081519_USAT

Vacations

Lokal Hotel with salt water pool opens in Cape May, New Jersey
Lokal Hotel in Cape May, New Jersey

Family-Friendly

Marvel superheroes exhibit at Franklin Institute extended due to popularity
Carroll - Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes, exhibit at The Franklin Institute

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved