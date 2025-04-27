Analyzing the Eagles' reported 2025 undrafted free agent class

During the 2025 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles made 10 draft picks. After it was over, they reportedly signed eight undrafted free agents. As a disclaimer, while reports of UDFA signings are usually correct, there are occasions in which a player is initially reported to have signed with one team, but instead they end up with another. (H/t to BLG at BGN for rounding them up.)

The chart below shows a snapshot of the Eagles' reported signings, and their rankings/grades via Dane Brugler of The Athletic and Lance Zierlein of NFL.com. We'll update this if/when more reported signings trickle in.

Player Brugler Zierlein Maxen Hook, S, Toledo S11 (4th/5th round) S14 (5th round) Hollin Pierce, OT, Rutgers OT15 (5th round) OT16 (5th round) Montrell Johnson, RB, Florida RB29 (6th/7th round) RB24 (7th round) BJ Mayes, CB, Texas A&M CB38 (FA) CB33 (PFA) ShunDerrick Powell, RB, Central Arkansas RB38 (FA) RB39 (FA) Brandon Johnson, CB, Oregon CB79 (FA) N/A Taylor Morin, WR/RS, Wake Forest WR67 (FA) N/A Lance Dixon, LB, Toledo LB83 (FA) N/A



A look at each prospect:

Maxen Hook, S, Toledo (6'1, 202)

Hook was a four-year starter at Toledo who led the team in tackles in 2024 (108) and 2021 (96). He had 7 career INTs and 19 career PBUs. He is a high-energy safety who was always around the football because of his relentless motor. A quick highlight reel:

Hook likely didn't get drafted because of his unimpressive athletic measurables. Ignore the broad jump numbers in the spider chart below. They have him down for a 16" broad jump, which is obviously wrong.

If Hook is going to have a chance of making the team, he'll have to stand out on special teams.

Hook reunites with old friends Quinyon Mitchell and Dallas Gant, who also played at Toledo.

Hollin Pierce, OT, Rutgers (6'8, 341)

Pierce is a monster OT, at 6'8, 341, and 36" arms. He also has experience playing RT (2022) and LT (2023 and 2024), which makes him a good swing tackle prospect. He's the LT here (video via @IronCityFilm):

Pierce is likely to struggle with speed rushers, which is why he is an undrafted free agent, but he has some upside that can potentially be unlocked by Jeff Stoutland.

The Eagles should have an interesting competition at backup OT, with a whole slew of guys competing for jobs:

FA Kendall Lamm 6th round pick Myles Hinton 6th round pick Cameron Williams Darian Kinnard 2024 UDFA Laekin Vakalahi UDFA Hollin Pierce

It's a little surprising that Pierce signed with the Eagles, as there are certainly other teams around the league where there's an easier path to make the roster. Perhaps he just wanted to be coached by Stoutland? If so, that's not the worst strategy.

Montrell Johnson, RB, Florida (5'11, 212)

Johnson actually saw his workloads decrease a little bit each season in college:

Montrell Johnson Rush Yards YPC TD 2021 (Louisiana) 162 838 5.2 12 2022 (Florida) 155 841 5.4 10 2023 (Florida) 152 817 5.4 5 2024 (Florida) 100 593 5.9 6



He has some breakaway ability (he ran a 4.41 at the the Combine), and he is a physical runner who likes trying to truck opposing defenders. Very fun highlight reel below:

The 2025 running back class was abnormally loaded, so Johnson probably would have been drafted in a normal year. He has a legitimate chance to make the team, in my opinion.

BJ Mayes, CB, Texas A&M (6'0, 187)

Mayes is a slot corner prospect who played for Incarnate Word in 2022, AUB in 2023, and Texas A&M in 2024. He got hands on footballs at all three stops.

• 2022: 1 INT, 11 PBUs

• 2023: 2 INTs, 10 PBUs

• 2024: 4 INTs, 5 PBUs

In a big win over LSU in 2024, he picked off projected 2025 first-round QB Garrett Nussmeier twice:

The Eagles headed into the 2025 draft with no slot corner backup behind Cooper DeJean. They selected Mac McWilliams in the fifth round, and Mayes will have a chance to compete as well.

ShunDerrick Powell, RB, Central Arkansas (5'7, 183)

Powell is a pint-sized running back who rushed for over 1000 yards in each of the last three seasons at North Alabama (2022) and Central Arkansas (2023 and 2024), finishing his college career with over 4000 yards. Highlights:

He also had decent production as a receiver, with 80 catches over the last three seasons.

Brandon Johnson, CB, Oregon (5'9, 179)

Johnson is yet another slot corner to add to the mix. He played three seasons at Duke before transferring to Oregon. The standout stat on his resume is that he had 5.5 sacks in 2022 at Duke, to go along with 2 INTs, 2 forced fumbles, and 7 pass breakups. 2024 highlight reel:

But, obviously, at 5'9, he's giving up a lot of size to most NFL wide receivers.

Taylor Morin, WR/RS, Wake Forest (5'10, 186)

Morin played six seasons at Wake Forest, with modest receiving production. He did average 17.0 yards as a punt returner in 2024, with one house call.

He's probably a deep longshot.

Lance Dixon, LB, Toledo (6'2, 224)

Dixon played at Penn State, West Virginia, and Toledo. He was suspended at WVU after 6 games in 2023 after never returned to the team. In 2024 with Toledo, he had 46 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 FFs, 4 PBUs.

History of the Eagles' undrafted free agents

A quick list of the Eagles' undrafted rookie free agents who made the initial 53-man roster out of training camp:



2024 (0): None

2023 (1): CB Eli Ricks

2022 (3): S Reed Blankenship, CB Josh Jobe, OL Josh Sills

2021 (1): TE Jack Stoll

2020 (0): None

2019 (2): LB T.J. Edwards, OL Nate Herbig

2018 (1): DT Bruce Hector

2017 (1): RB Corey Clement

2016 (4): WR Paul Turner, OT Dillon Gordon, DT Destiny Vaeao, CB C.J. Smith

2015 (1): CB Denzel Rice

2014 (2): TE Trey Burton, K Cody Parkey

2013 (3): OL Matt Tobin, DT Damion Square, LB Jake Knott

2012 (2): RB Chris Polk, WR Damaris Johnson



