Eagles GM Howie Roseman stays mum on Dallas Goedert's future after NFL Draft

The Eagles didn't come away with a tight end in the NFL Draft this week, which could be notable as far as it concerns Dallas Goedert's future.

The 30-year-old tight end is headed toward a contract year with a salary cap hit of just under $11.8 million, per Over The Cap, and with a new deal due after, he became a regular subject of trade rumors on the idea that the Eagles would go looking for his successor in the draft – much like they did for former tight end Zach Ertz with him.

No such plan materialized, however, at least not for now.

"Dallas is part of the team," Eagles general manager Howie Roseman told the media at the NovaCare Complex after the draft concluded on Saturday. "Obviously, as we go forward, we're going to continue to address things on this team. Right now, nothing further."

Goedert has been a dependable to star-level tight end for the Eagles ever since he was picked up in the second round of the 2018 draft.

His receiving numbers have taken a dip over the past couple of years, and he has missed some time due to injury in each of the last several seasons, but he has kept as a steady safety valve for quarterback Jalen Hurts in short-medium yardage situations, which proved especially crucial in the playoffs on the way to winning the Super Bowl.

Grant Calcaterra and then Harrison Bryant are the tight ends behind Goedert on the Eagles' current depth chart, but neither stands to fully replace Goedert's level of production, and the Eagles do appear aware of that.

During Day 3 of the draft on Saturday, the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport relayed that the Eagles "would like to keep" Goedert, all while the team's 2025 haul leaned heavily toward defense in the first chunk of it and then to the offensive line in the later rounds.

There are a few notable tight ends available in the undrafted free agent class, but again, none that can immediately replace what Goedert brings to the table.

Still, Roseman wouldn't share much of anything on what Goedert's future could still hold in Philadelphia as he was speaking to the media.

"Dallas is a heck of a player," Roseman said. "Heck of a player, heck of a person. Certainly don't want to do anything publicly where we're discussing anyone's business, but I have so much respect for him. We've been to two Super Bowls together, and obviously, we love him on this team. You always love having Dallas on this team.

"We're not there right now on any of that, but...love Dallas Goedert."

