12 undrafted free agents who could interest the Eagles

The 2025 NFL Draft is finally over, and the Philadelphia Eagles drafted 10 players. Here are 15 more who could interest them during the undrafted free agency phase of the draft.

• Nazir Stackhouse, DT, Georgia: Stackhouse does not have the same type of athleticism that Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter do for players their size, and he's a little more one-dimensional, but he is a very good run-stuffing 1-tech.

• Jake Briningstool, TE, Clemson: Briningstool is a tall red zone target with 17 career TDs who can post up smaller defensive backs and run away from linebackers. He is a good route runner who understands how to separate vs. man coverage and find the holes against zone. Reminds me a little of Mike Gesicki.

• Clay Webb, OL, Jacksonville State: Webb was a five star recruit (28th Rivals, 14th ESPN) and the No. 1 center in the nation coming out of high school who originally enrolled at Georgia. He didn't play much early in his college career, and transferred to Jacksonville State, which is close to his hometown in Alabama. He led an offensive line that paved the way for Jacksonville State to average 251.2 rushing yards per game, which was fourth in the nation.

• Joshua Gray, iOL, Oregon State: Gray was a starter for Oregon State since 2020 (45 total starts). He played his first four seasons at LT, but asked to move inside, where he knew he'd be a better fit in the pros. He played LG in 2024, and also worked at center in practice.

• Howard Cross III, DT, Notre Dame: Cross is the son of longtime Giants tight end Howard Cross. He is an undersized defensive tackle, who wins with quickness and athleticism, as you would expect, and he lined up all over, including at the nose, even at around 280 pounds.

• Raheim Sanders, RB, South Carolina: Sanders had a great season in 2022, when he had 222 caries for 1,443 yards (6.5 YPC) and 10 TDs, but has battled injuries since.

• Nick Nash, WR, San Jose State: Nash had 104 catches for 1382 yards and 16 TDs in 2024, his sixth collegiate season.



• Xavier Restrepo, WR, Miami: Restrepo has great hands, he runs good routes, and he's a weapon with the ball in his hands after the catch. He was also productive at Miami, going over 1,000 yards in 2023 (85-1,092-6) and 2024 (69-1,127-11). Slot guy. Unfortunately, he ran a 4.82.

• Eli Cox, C, Kentucky: Cox started 47 games at Kentucky, and played all three interior offensive line spots. He was probably thought of as a likely undrafted free agent a couple months ago, but he crushed the Combine. The Eagles need a backup center, and Cox has three-position versatility.

• CJ Dippre, TE, Alabama: Dippre had just 65 career catches (21 in 2024), but he's strong (32 bench reps), and tested well otherwise at the Combine. Work in progress prospect with some upside.

• Brant Kuithe, TE, Utah: Kuithe enrolled at Utah waaaaay back in 2018. The 2024 season was his seventh (!) college season, lol, at least if you count 2023, which he missed the entirety of due to an ACL tear. He played in 9 games in 2024, before being lost for the season with a serious — but unspecified — leg injury. So the downside is that he's old, he has had multiple serious injuries, and he is undersized at 6'2, 236. The upside is that he has speed, he can break tackles after the catch, and he's a versatile player who Utah lined up all over the formation.

• Caden Prieskorn, TE, Ole Miss: Prieskorn was a high school quarterback who converted to tight end at Memphis, where he originally enrolled, before transferring to Ole Miss in 2023. 1,400+ yards and 14 TDs the last three seasons.

• Bryson Nesbit, TE, North Carolina: Nesbit had good college production (35-507-4 in 2022, 41-585-5 in 2023), before injuries slowed his 2024 season. He has an abnormally high career 14.1 yards per catch average for a tight end. He's basically a big slot receiver. As a blocker, he's not going to line up in-line in the four minute offense and help move piles, but he can be effective on the move at the second and third levels.

