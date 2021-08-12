WATCH: Sixers' Andre Drummond leaps into pool to save 2-year-old son

Philadelphia 76ers newcomer Andre Drummond had a scary moment as a parent on Thursday morning, the kind of incident that tests a father's reflexes and instincts.

Drummond, 28, shared a video of his 2-year-old son, Deon, falling into a swimming pool outside the family's home. Within seconds, Drummond dove in to the water and scooped the boy to safety.

By the end of the video, the adults can be heard saying that Deon was smiling in the moments after he was removed from the water. And while everything turned out OK because adults were there to monitor the boy, situations like these don't always end well.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says about 379 pool or spa-related drownings of children under the age of 15 occur each year, and more than 75% are kids under five years old.

Poolsafety.gov offers a number of useful tips to help prevent accidental drownings and encourage safe habits.

Drummond signed with the Sixers as a free agent earlier this summer and made his first appearance with the team this month, burying an on-court feud with Joel Embiid.

If there's a place for Drummond and Embiid to bond as teammates, fatherhood seems as good a bet as anything else.