June 17, 2019

Authorities searching for missing Drexel University freshman

Andrew Yun Drexel Source/Philadelphia Police Department

Andrew Yun, 19, went missing on June 12. The Drexel University freshman was last seen at Towers Hall. Philadelphia police are seeking help from the public to locate Yun.

Philadelphia police are seeking help from the public to locate a Drexel University student who has been missing since last Wednesday.

Andrew Yun, a 19-year-old freshman at Drexel, was last seen around 3 p.m. on June 12 at the university's Towers Hall, located in the 100 block of North 34th Street.

Yun is enrolled at the Westphal College of Media Arts & Design.

Authorities described Yun as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 125 pounds with a thin build, light complexion, brown eyes and black straight hair.

Yun is known to frequent the Epic Church in the 4200 block of Parkside Avenue, the 3100 block of John F. Kennedy Boulevard and the 200 block of Adair Street in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Yun's whereabouts is urged to contact Southwest Detectives at (215) 686-3183 or Drexel police at (215) 895-2222.

