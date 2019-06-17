Shots fired at graduation party guests in Southwest Philly; one dead and at least seven injured

One person was killed and at least seven others, including 4 juveniles, were injured when shots were fired into a crowd at a graduation party in Southwest Philly on Sunday night, Philadelphia police said.

The shooting happened near the 2900 block of South 70th Street just after 10 p.m. During a briefing at the scene late Sunday, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said at least one gunman opened fire into a group of patygoers.

One person died after being transported to the hospital. His identity had not been released, but Ross said he was a male believed to be in his 20s. Three other adults were were stuck by bullets along with four teens between the ages of 15-17 years old. None of the other injuries are believed to be life threatening, Ross said.

Police continue to investigate the motive for the shooting.

"There was nothing that suggested there was a fight that preceded this," Ross said, "at least according to the people here."

Police do not know whether the shooter fled on foot or in a vehicle. Investigators are looking for surveillance cameras in the area that may have recorded the incident and also will continue interviewing witnesses.

"We need people's help. We know they get concerned and they get afraid," Ross said, "but at the end of the day, what happens without that help, it makes ... it far more difficult. Some of these people walk around brazen and bold enough to feel they can get away with it and do it again, and in some cases they will"

Ross found it unsettling that a person could indiscriminately open fire at a crowd of people.

"That's something that's even more troubling, realizing the carnage you can cause. That is deeply disturbing to us that someone would resort to that, irrespective of what it was about," he said. "That you would pull out a gun and fire at people like that, without any regard for life whatsoever ... so these are the things that absolutely drive us crazy."

Sunday night's shooting in Southwest Philly marked the end to a violent weekend in city. All totaled, 26 people were shot, including four fatalities, the Inquirer reported.