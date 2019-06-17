Temple University website shared 160 students' private information

A Temple University employee accidentally leaked personal student information on a public university website, including their passport numbers, cellphone numbers, and dates of birth.

The leak exposed 160 Temple students, publishing their information on the college's finance department's travel registry site on March 22. Their information was public there for about three weeks before it was removed, The Temple News first reported on Monday.

Affected students were alerted on May 22 that their information had been shared via an email from Associate Vice President of Computer Sciences and Information Technology Larry Brandolph.

Students' first and last names, passport numbers, issuing passport countries, passport issuing dates, dates of birth, travel dates, and cell phone numbers were all included in the shared file.

Now the school is offering those students free credit and web monitoring services through Kroll, a corporate investigations and risk consulting firm, as well as $1 million in identity fraud loss reimbursement, fraud consultation, and identity theft restoration. Students impacted have 90 days to enroll.

"Protecting your information is important to us," the statement said. "We trust that the services we are offering to you demonstrate our continued commitment to your security and satisfaction."

A spokesperson with the Fox School of Business told PhillyVoice on Monday morning that none of the affected students have reported having their information stolen. The Temple News reported the person who accidentally posted the information, a member of the Temple's risk management office in the Fox School of Business, is still employed by the university.

