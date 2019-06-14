More News:

June 14, 2019

Pa. correctional institution placed on limited lockdown after officer assaulted by inmate

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Prisons
10292018_jail_cell_prison_bars_Flickr. Michael Coghlan/via Flickr Creative Commons

.

The Pennsylvania State Correctional Institution at Houtzdale was placed on a limited lockdown Friday after an inmate at the prison allegedly assaulted a correctional officer, state officials said.

Authorities said the incident occurred Thursday night in the housing unit pod of the medium-security prison. The corrections officers was said to be seriously injured by an inmate and required emergency medical attention outside the institution.

Officials did not reveal what may have led to the physical altercation.

The officer was listed in stable condition, but no additional information was available.

"Due to confidentiality, we are unable to provide any further medical information about the officer," the prison said in a statement. "There were no other inmates or staff involved in the assault and no one else was injured. The inmate was transferred to another institution."

The limited lockdown will keep the housing unit pod closed amid an ongoing investigation of the incident. As a result, visiting and telephone privileges will be suspended while the lockdown remains in effect.

"SCI Houtzdale and the Department of Corrections take assaults seriously and will work to determine how it happened and how we can work to prevent incidents such as this in the future," officials said.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Prisons Pennsylvania Corrections Inmates Officers Assaults

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles 53-man roster projection after spring practices
Carroll - Eagles Stock

Wildlife

Jersey Shore concert series canceled to protect endangered piping plover birds
Piping plover bird

Sixers

Lessons the Sixers (and the entire NBA) can take from 2019 NBA Finals
Kawhi-Leonard_061419_usat

Television

'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' trailer highlights Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino's blowout wedding
MTV Jersey Shore season 3 the situation wedding

Mental Health

Drexel grad just launched a low-cost online therapy tool
rethink online therapy

Crime

South Philly man allegedly slashes 19 vehicles' tires on South Street
South Philly man tire slashing south street 2019 june

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved