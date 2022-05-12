More Sports:

May 12, 2022

Andy Weidl, Eagles' player personnel VP, to have second interview for Steelers GM job

Weidl could become the latest in a string of front office departures for the Eagles

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Helmet_Eagles_49ers_Frese.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

PHILADELPHIA - SEPTEMBER 19: A helmet sits behind the bench before the Philadelphia Eagles game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on September 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Kate Frese for PhillyVoice)

The Eagles' run of front office departures may not be over just yet.

Andy Weidl, the team's VP of player personnel, is being brought in for a second interview for the Steelers' GM job, reports the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. 

Weidl has been with the Eagles since 2016 and has been in his current role since 2019, but now he might be the latest exec to leave the team. 

They're at least bracing for it, per The Inquirer's Jeff McLane.

Senior football adviser, and Weidl's mentor, Tom Donahoe was reported not to be returning last week — you might remember him as the guy that was upset with Howie Roseman at last year's draft.

Casey Weidl, Andy's brother and the director of scouting, was fired. Catherine Raîche, VP of football operations, left for a job with Cleveland. And a handful of other scouts and execs either left for new gigs or were let go by the organization. 

By nearly all accounts, the Eagles did well for themselves at the draft last month. But the string of departures in the background, which could include Weidl soon too, are curious.

