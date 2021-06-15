You can donate your old jeans to Anthropologie in Chester County

Have old jeans that you no longer wear? Instead of tossing them in the trash you can upcycle your denim with Anthropologie at the Devon Yard store location.

Starting Friday, June 18, you can donate old denim and in exchange you'll receive $10 off your next pair of Pilcro jeans at Anthro, which will be available in-store and online in August.

The old denim will be repurposed into new window displays. The current store windows feature repurposed trash, like shopping bags and soda cans, transformed into seascape imagery.

Anthropologie is located at 138 W. Lancaster Ave. in Devon. There's also a store in Philadelphia by Rittenhouse Square and at the King of Prussia Mall in Upper Merion Township.

Another brand that accepts old jeans is Madewell, which has a store in Philly and the King of Prussia Mall, too. Madewell's program turns the used denim into housing insulation for communities in need and gives donators $20 off new jeans.

United by Blue also is a company doing something unique. For every product purchased, United by Blue removes one pound of trash from oceans and waterways. The brand sells women's and men's clothing, accessories and some homegoods items.