More Health:

October 22, 2019

A specialized brain cell could be a root cause of OCD and anxiety, especially in women

Could anxiety disorders be linked to development in the womb?

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Mental Health Anxiety
OCD Anxiety Cells DJEDZURA/ISTOCK.COM

A cell type critical during human development in the womb could be linked to later symptoms of anxiety and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, according to researchers from the University of Utah.

Anxiety disorders affect more than 40 million adults in the United States, making them the most common mental illness in the country.

Women, in particular, are at greater risk for anxiety and associated conditions such as Obsessive Compulsive Disorder.

The underlying causes of these disorders are still not very well understood, but new research suggests a specific type of brain cell may be responsible for certain behaviors common, Medical Xpress reported.

Scientists from the University of Utah have identified a potentially linked type of cell that plays a critical role during development in the womb. Lower levels of this cell type may play a role in the eventual onset of anxiety disorders.

The researchers looked specifically at a subset of microglia, a cell that helps wire together brain structures and neural circuitry. This subset, called Hoxb8-lineage microglia, accounts for about 30% of all microglia in the brain.

In a series of tests on mice, it was found that those who had Hoxb8-lineage microglia disabled showed excessive grooming behavior. The authors noted the similarity to trichotillomania, a condition that causes people to compulsively pull out their hair.

The findings were not only more noticeable in female mice, but ebbed and flowed when scientists adjusted the female sex hormones in both the female and male mice.

Curiously, the results of the study were not necessarily what the research team expected.

"Researchers have long suspected that microglia have a role in anxiety and neuropsychological disorders in humans because this cell type can release substances that may harm neurons," lead author Dimitri Traenkner said. "So, we were surprised to find that microglia actually protect from anxiety, they don't cause it."

The study published in Cell Reports may form the basis of a new approach to developing drugs for those with anxiety disorders.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Mental Health Anxiety United States Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Neuroscience Women's Health OCD Neurobiology

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

15 Sixers predictions for the 2019-20 season
Joel-Embiid-Sixers_102219_usat

Business

New Jersey's American Dream mega-mall to debut indoor Nickelodeon theme park, ice rink on Friday
112015_AmericanDreammall

Children's Health

Secondhand smoke exposure may harm children's developing eyesight
smoking cigarette

Eagles

How many leaks does it take to sink the Eagles? We're about to find out.
Doug-Pederson-eagles_102119_usat

Television

Gritty makes cameo in 'The Simpsons' 30th-annual Halloween episode
1021_gritty simpsons

Food & Drink

Misconduct Tavern and Yards create Allen Iverson-inspired beer
Allen Iverson-inspired beer in Philly

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved