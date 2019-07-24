More Health:

July 24, 2019

A single apple has a whopping 100 million bacteria

Organic varieties more beneficial than those conventionally-grown, study finds

By PhillyVoice staff
Healthy Eating Apples
Apple Fruit 07242019 Photo by John Finkelstein /from Pexels

A single apple contains as many as 100 million bacteria cells, researchers found.

A single, eight-and-a-half ounce apple may have 100 million bacteria cells, according to Austrian researchers.

To be fair, about 90 percent of that amount is in the seeds.

But that still leaves 10 million healthy, diverse bacteria to populate the human gut, according to scientists at Graz University of Technology in Austria. Their research, which compared store-bought and freshly-picked organic apples, was published Wednesday in the Frontiers in Microbiology journal.

MORE HEALTH: Ways to drink more water every day

The real prize is the organic variety, whose bacterial composition differed from conventionally managed apples. Organic apples, the study found, had a wider amount of different types of bacteria, suggesting they are healthier.

People have varying amounts and types of bacteria in the stomach and intestines, known as the microbiome. That bacteria has been closely linked to general health and some illnesses, with a wider variety thought to be an indicator of good health.

PhillyVoice staff

Read more Healthy Eating Apples Austria Bacteria Microbiome Fruits Gut Health

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Natalie Egenolf: By letting Tyreek Hill play, NFL continues to prove it only pretends to care about domestic abuse
Tyreek-Hill-Cheifs-ESPYs_072419_USAT

Immigration

Irishman has called Philly area home since '07, but ICE wants to send him back
Keran and Keith Byrne

Children's Health

FDA launches first-ever teen-focused e-cigarette prevention TV ads
fda real cost vaping campaign

Eagles

Doug Pederson has the enviable task of figuring out how to feed many mouths in his loaded offense
072219DougPederson

Movies

Sylvester Stallone could bring Rocky out of retirement for a new TV series and movie
Sylvester Stallone brings Rocky out of retirement

Family-Friendly

Meet baby sharks at Adventure Aquarium in Camden
Adventure Aquarium shark

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved