September 12, 2018

Apple leaks names of new iPhone models ahead of Wednesday's announcement

Details about the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR were discovered in the code on the tech company's own website

By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Tim Cook Xinhua/Sipa USA

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an event to announce new products at its headquarters in Cupertino, Calif., on March 21, 2016. Apple's 2018 new product announcement event takes place Wednesday, Sept. 12. The tech company is expected to announce three newly update models of the iPhone – the XS, XS Max, and XR.

Information regarding the new iPhone models were leaked on Apple's own website Wednesday morning — just hours before the company plans to unveil new products.

Talk about taking the wind out of your own sails.

The iPhone XS, XS Max and XR models were all referenced in code on Apple's website discovered by multiple outlets. Reports say the iPhone XS Max will be the most expensive of the new models, starting at $999; the iPhone XS will start at $899; and the iPhone XR will be $699.

Other details like photos, sizes and designs had been previously leaked, but the names were the last missing pieces to the puzzle.

You can livestream the event here. 

The company is expected to officially release names and details on Wednesday afternoon at its annual event in Cupertino, California. Apple has released new products every September since 2012 at this event. This means a new iPhone could be on the market by the end of this month. 

This is the first year Apple will livestream the event on Twitter, according to TechCrunchHere are other ways to watch it online.

Here's what the tech gurus have found out so far about these new iPhones:

• iPhone XS will be available in a gold color, and be the "S" version of the iPhone X
• iPhone XS Max will a "plus" version of the XS, so it will have a larger screen
• iPhone XR will be a cheaper option, using an LCD-screen instead of OLED

The website code also made mention of new Apple Watch sizes, too. It will be called Series 4 and feature watch bands in wider sizes and more colors. 

