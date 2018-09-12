Apple leaks names of new iPhone models ahead of Wednesday's announcement

Information regarding the new iPhone models were leaked on Apple's own website Wednesday morning — just hours before the company plans to unveil new products.

Talk about taking the wind out of your own sails.

The iPhone XS, XS Max and XR models were all referenced in code on Apple's website discovered by multiple outlets. Reports say the iPhone XS Max will be the most expensive of the new models, starting at $999; the iPhone XS will start at $899; and the iPhone XR will be $699.

Other details like photos, sizes and designs had been previously leaked, but the names were the last missing pieces to the puzzle.

You can livestream the event here.

The company is expected to officially release names and details on Wednesday afternoon at its annual event in Cupertino, California. Apple has released new products every September since 2012 at this event. This means a new iPhone could be on the market by the end of this month.



This is the first year Apple will livestream the event on Twitter, according to TechCrunch. Here are other ways to watch it online.

Here's what the tech gurus have found out so far about these new iPhones:

• iPhone XS will be available in a gold color, and be the "S" version of the iPhone X

• iPhone XS Max will a "plus" version of the XS, so it will have a larger screen

• iPhone XR will be a cheaper option, using an LCD-screen instead of OLED

The website code also made mention of new Apple Watch sizes, too. It will be called Series 4 and feature watch bands in wider sizes and more colors.

