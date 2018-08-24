More News:

August 24, 2018

If you don't like the new Gmail design, here's how to go back to the old design

We get it: Everything's just a little too rounded

By Adam Hermann
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Google Reuters/for PhillyVoice

Relax, you can still go back to the way it was.

Gmail is one of those services it seems like everyone in the world uses, because it’s easy and it’s free. It’s been around for 14 years, and maybe you’ve grown to like the way it looks and works.

This means it should come as no surprise that, when Google started rolling out Gmail’s new redesign recently, some people were up in arms.

RELATED: Yes, Netflix is experimenting with ads now. Here's how to opt out

After all, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Gmail worked just fine last month, so if you’re a little off-put by the new design and the icons on that new right rail, there’s good news: you can go back. PhillyVoice has put together a handy, four-step guide to returning to simpler times.

This is what you’ll need to do:

Step 1: Load up the new Gmail

gmail 1

Step 2: Click the Settings icon

Gmail 2

Step 3: Select “Go back to classic Gmail”

gmail 3 new

Step 4: Enjoy the good old days

gmail 4

And that’s about it. Now you can forward funny pictures and Gchat all day long, and it’ll look like it’s still 2013.

But be warned: According to Google's G Suite blog, users will "continue to have the option to opt out of the new experience until October 16th, 2018. Soon after that date, they’ll be automatically transitioned to the new Gmail and lose the ability to opt out."

So, enjoy it while you can!

