More News:

August 24, 2018

Yes, Netflix is experimenting with ads now. Here's how to opt out

Hint: Find the 'Test Participation' option in your accounts settings

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Netflix
netflix logo Netflix/Netflix

The streaming giant is experimenting with ads.

One of the purest joys of Netflix – the lack of commercials, which we all take for granted now – is in jeopardy.

The streaming service has begun experimenting with ads to promote Netflix content, inserting promos for original content in between episodes of whatever show you're binge watching. This isn't exactly the same as having to watch the animated Empire Today commercial three times in one break, but it's enough to pull you out of the zone of high stakes situations such as rewatching "Gilmore Girls" for the 80th time.

RELATED: More 'Gilmore Girls' episodes on Netflix are still a possibility  |  MoviePass celebrates one year of unsustainable business with fewer movie options, membership subterfuge

Regardless, PhillyVoice has a handy-dandy guide to freeing yourself from Netflix's social experiment altogether. All it takes is unclicking the "Test Participation" option, which most users probably have never seen, unless you recently logged on to update the credit card linked to your account.

Just go to Netflix.com and click on your account page. From there, click on "Account" and then find the "Test participation" link under "Settings."

Toggle the "Test participation" option –which is set to "on" by default – and turn it off. Click "Done" and you're free!

Check out our graphic below for a step-by-step visual guide (Click on the image to open a full-sized version):

netflix guide to turning off ads promos - how to turn stop adsJeff Douglas/PhillyVoice

Turning off Netflix's new promos is actually pretty simple.

It's a pretty simple process. Happy Netflix and chilling.

Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @mariellemondon | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Netflix Philadelphia Streaming

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Updating the Eagles' positional battles after the third preseason game
082418_Wendell-Smallwood_usat

Conferences

Serena Williams, Amal Clooney visiting Philadelphia this October
serena williams

Health News

Rare, flesh-eating STD diagnosed in England
07202019_sex_unsplash

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Browns preseason game
082318NickFoles

Police

Philly D.A. Krasner refers Jeffrey Dennis police shooting probe to Pa. attorney general
Jeffrey Dennis

Politics

Pa. GOP candidate Scott Wagner: People should use bathroom of gender assigned at birth
Scott Wagner

Escapes

Limited - Guided Adventure to Antarctica

$6599 -- 14-Night Guided Adventure to Antarctica w/Buenos Aires Stay
Limited - Croatia

$1349 -- Croatia & Slovenia 4-Star Vacation: 9 Nights w/Flights
Limited - Israel Jerusalem

$1699 -- Explore Israel: 8-Night Guided Tour w/Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.