Sample over 50 brews at Ardmore Music Hall's island-themed Winter Beer Fest

Ardmore Music Hall will host its annual Winter Beer Fest next month with an island-themed twist, live music and more than 50 brews on draft to pair with an a la carte menu.

General admission ($55) and VIP tickets ($99) are now on sale for the Jan. 11 event, which will run from 12:30-3:30 p.m. VIP tickets include entry 30 minutes early, a free cocktail, brunch and a build-your-own four-pack to go.

MORE: New fashion school in Kensington focuses on the art of selling clothes – not designing them

The draft list will feature a mix of local and national craft beers. In years past, local brews have come from Aston's 2SP Brewing Co., Philly's Dock Street Brewery and Love City Brewery, Bensalem's Broken Goblet Brewing and Norristown's von C Brewing Co. Other brewers at the event have included Maine Beer Co., Chicago's Half Acre Beer Co. and Oregon's Deschutes Brewery.

The Winter Beer Fest's a la carte menu will feature curried chicken satay skewers with coconut rice; shrimp and al pastor tacos; split pea fritters with mango chutney and more.





Performances are planned from Philly-based jazz quintet Slowey and the Boats, known for their Hawaiian-themed steel guitar music, and DJ lil'dave.

Saturday, Jan. 11



12:30-3:30 p.m. | Tickets: $55 for general admission; $99 for VIP



Ardmore Music Hall



23 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore