More News:

April 01, 2019

Army paratrooper from South Jersey killed in live-fire training exercise

Nicholas Peter DiMona III, of Medford Lakes, was participating in drills near Fort Greely, Alaska

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Army
Fort Greely Army Alaska Donnelly Training Area /Facebook

The U.S. Army's Donnelly Training Area is located near Fort Greely in central Alaska. Spc. Nicholas Peter DiMona III, a native of Medford Lakes, Burlington County, was killed there during a live-fire training exercise on March 30, 2019.

A 20-year-old U.S. Army paratrooper from Medford Lakes, New Jersey, died over the weekend during a live-fire training session near Fort Greely in Alaska, military officials announced Monday.

The incident occurred Saturday in the Donnelly Training Area of Fort Greely, a cold-weather training and launch site for anti-ballistic missiles about 100 miles southeast of Fairbanks.

Spc. Nicholas Peter DiMona III was wounded during the exercise and transported by air to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

DiMona was an infantryman assigned to the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division. He joined the Army in July 2017 and trained at Fort Benning, Georgia.

“Nick was an outstanding paratrooper with an infectious personality and an uncanny desire to excel no matter the challenge,” brigade commander Col. Jason Jones said in a statement. “He will be missed by the entire Spartan Brigade. Our hearts and prayers go out to his family.”

Army officials said an investigation into DiMona's death remains ongoing.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Army Medford Lakes New Jersey Alaska Military Burlington County

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles-only mock draft, version 4.0
040119EdOliver

Courts

Video shows New Jersey cop – now sentenced to 5 years in prison – hitting suicidal man in hospital bed
Ruben McAusland Patterson cop assault

Entertainment

John Oliver takes on the WWE and owner Vince McMahon
John Oliver takes on the WWE and owner Vince McMahon

Opinion

Angelo Cataldi: Is this a different Bryce Harper, or did we have him wrong all these years?
Carroll - Bryce Harper

Opinion

No debate: Vaccines are the key to public health
11122018_vaccine_USAT

Food and Drink

Trolley car restaurants to give out free ice cream April Fools Day
soft serve ice cream

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved