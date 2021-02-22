More Events:

February 22, 2021

Art in the Age in Old City introduces daily 'cozy hour' with deals on cocktails

Stay warm with outdoor heaters and hot drinks

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Art in the Age Cozy Hour Courtesy of/PUNCH MEDIA

Art in the Age is offering daily deals on bottled cocktails and local beer.

Old City tasting room Art in the Age is switching things up for happy hour and introducing cozy hour at its heated outdoor seating area.

Every day from 3 to 5 p.m., guests can enjoy cocktails at a discount while sitting around the heaters on 3rd Street.

Art in the Age will offer $2 off all specially-crafted bottled cocktails, as well as $1 off all local craft beers.

Hot Drinks ($9 during cozy hour)

Winter Warmer – Kinsey Rye Whiskey, house-made rooibos tea syrup, vanilla, cardamom, spiced cocoa bitters
Hygge Hot Toddy – Tamworth Distilling Skiklubben Aquavit, chamomile tea syrup, woodland bitters, lemon
Holy Smokes – Kinsey Rye, scotch, vermouth, herbal liqueur, fennel

Cold Drinks ($9 during cozy hour)

Old Fashioned – Kinsey American Whiskey, demerara syrup, seasonal bitters
Negroni – Tamworth Garden Damson Plum Gin, vermouth, amaro
Bloody Mary – Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka, Small-Batch Bloody Mix, house spice blend, local hot sauce

The tasting room also will be open for guests to shop for liquors to take home. Art in the Age is located at 116 N. 3rd St.

