More Health:

July 26, 2019

Temporary tattoo-like 'artificial throat' could help mute people 'speak'

Researchers create a small wearable device that turns neck movement into 'speech'

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Health Technology
Artificial Throat Mute Speech Source/Adapted from ACS Nano 2019, 10.1021/acsnano.9b03218

A wearable artificial graphene throat, abbreviated here as “WAGT,” can transform human throat movements into different sounds with training of the wearer.

Despite modern society being overrun by social media and smart devices, vocal communication — a complicated internal process often taken for granted — is still a very important aspect of daily life.

A single injury to the vocal cords can take away a person’s ability to speak forever. But a Chinese research team has created an “artificial throat” that could grant patients rendered mute by injury the ability to "speak" – without surgery.

The artificial throat is a wearable, temporary tattoo-like attachment to the neck which can turn throat movements into sounds, according to researchers reporting in ACS Nano journal this week.

RELATED READ: These high-tech bandages use body heat to speed healing, reduce scarring

The device is about the size of two thumbnails and affixes to the patient’s throat with water — just like a temporary tattoo. The “brains” of the device, connected to an armband worn by the patient, controls its ability to transform their movements into words.

By just moving their mouth as if they were talking, the device proved successful in translating the patient’s neck movements into audible words.

Researchers believe that with enough time and training, users could quickly learn how to work with the device to become vocal again.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Health Technology China Speech Mute

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles training camp practice notes, Day 1: Good health, comparatively speaking
Carroll - Marken Michel Eagles Stock

Opinion

Two dozen Philly academics: Inky coverage undermines criminal justice reform
Stock_Carroll - Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner

Healthy Eating

Why cucumbers are the healthy heroes among summertime vegetables
cucumber health benefits

Eagles

How a bet with his daughter led Darren Sproles to return to Eagles
Darren-Sproles_072519

Celebrities

Kim Kardashian visits Harrisburg, hangs with Pa. second lady Gisele Fetterman
Kim Kardashian gisele fetterman

Weekend

Weekend roundup: Shakespeare, car show, boat parade and more
East Passyunk Car Show

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved