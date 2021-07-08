More News:

July 08, 2021

Missing Atlantic City woman found dead in Great Egg Harbor Inlet

The victim was found by a boater off the shore of Longport, police said

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Mai Atlantic City Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Nyuyet Mai, 51, was found dead on July 4 in the Great Egg Harbor Inlet off Longport. The woman had been reported missing from Atlantic City on June 24, police said.

Authorities in Atlantic City and New Jersey State Police are investigating an apparent homicide after a woman who was reported missing last month was found dead on the Fourth of July.

Investigators said 51-year-old Nyuyet Mai was reported missing from Atlantic City on June 24. Search efforts for the woman continued until last weekend, when her body was found in the Great Egg Harbor Inlet off Longport, about 10 miles south of Atlantic City.

New Jersey State Police said Mai's body was discovered by a boater about 200 yards from the shoreline. The boater placed a call to police and multiple law enforcement and rescue crews responded to the scene.

The circumstances of Mai's disappearance and death remain under investigation with the Major Crimes Unit of the New Jersey State Police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Jersey State Police at (609) 882-2000 or the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at (609) 347-5766.

