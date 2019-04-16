Authors discuss Silicon Valley’s top tech mentor, Bill Campbell

Bill Campbell, the business executive and mentor who led companies such as Google, Apple and Intuit, and who quietly guided many of Silicon Valley’s top tech leaders including Steve Jobs, Jeff Bezos, and Sheryl Sandberg, was the focus of a new book and talk at the Philadelphia Film Center.

On Monday, April 15, Create X Change and PACT hosted tech executives and authors Eric Schmidt, Jonathan Rosenberg and Alan Eagle, discussed their book, "Trillion Dollar Coach," which contains over 80 interviews with mentees of “the coach."

Schmidt, Rosenberg and Eagle also presented Campbell’s essential lessons for success which helped them in their careers. Create X Change's goal is to be a curator of creative classes and events brought to Philadelphia to spur conversation and coopetition in the innovation the community.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Ash Pendse of WinWire Technologies, Keyur Shah, COO of Create X Change and Natasha Baschi at the Create X Change book launch for “Trillion Dollar Coach,” at Philadelphia Film Center, April 15, 2019.



HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Geoff Walker and Tami Fratis at the Create X Change book launch for “Trillion Dollar Coach,” at Philadelphia Film Center, April 15, 2019.



RELATED: PHOTOS: Little Stars walk the red carpet | PHOTOS: The Young, Smart and Local Conference

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Maria Shelton, founder and CEO at Ardian Group Inc., Heidi Palalay, SVP of Ardian Group, Inc. and Luzette Lehman of In Lehman's Terms LLC, at the Create X Change book launch for “Trillion Dollar Coach,” at Philadelphia Film Center, April 15, 2019.



HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Tsehaitu Abye of Rec Philly, Troy Davis and Terence Davis of DMG and The Culture, at the Create X Change book launch for “Trillion Dollar Coach,” at the Philadelphia Film Center, April 15, 2019.

