PHOTOS: Little Stars walk the red carpet

The Philadelphia Chapter of Little Smiles lit up the lives of 10 children living with life-altering diseases or situations at the Annual Stars Ball on Saturday, April 13, at the Crystal Tea Room in Center City.

Little Smiles is a volunteer-driven nonprofit that works directly with doctors, nurses, and social workers to provide gifts and fun activities to children impacted by serious illness, homelessness, or tragedy. Through their programming, Little Smiles aims to create "little smiles" for children in unfortunate circumstances.

Saturday night several of the children were treated like stars on the red carpet. First they were primped and pampered before walking the red carpet. They signed autographs for fans, were interviewed by Dr. Mike Cirigliano from Fox 29, and received their own little golden statues marking the special night. Guests also enjoyed dinner and dancing.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Emcee/Auctioneer Jeff Hammond introduces the little stars at the Philadelphia Chapter of Little Smiles' 12th annual Stars Ball at the Crystal Tea Room, Saturday, April 13, 2019.



HughE Dillon/ HughE Dillon/ The Phillies Phanatic walks the red carpet at the Philadelphia Chapter of Little Smiles' 12th annual Stars Ball at the Crystal Tea Room, Saturday, April 13, 2019.



HughE DIllon/ HughE DIllon/ Julien Williams attends the Philadelphia Chapter of Little Smiles' 12th annual Stars Ball at the Crystal Tea Room, Saturday, April 13, 2019. His favorite food is pizza, he hopes to be a doctor some day and his favorite song is “Try Again” by Aaliyah.



HughE DIllon/ HughE DIllon/ Steve Grandizio, co-founder (with Jeff Mullen) of Little Smiles greets guests at the Philadelphia Chapter of Little Smiles' 12th annual Stars Ball at the Crystal Tea Room, Saturday, April 13, 2019.



HughE Dillon/ HughE Dillon/ Jeremiah Roberts signs autographs at the Philadelphia Chapter of Little Smiles' 12th annual Stars Ball at the Crystal Tea Room, Saturday, April 13, 2019.



HughE Dillon/ HughE Dillon/ Sarea Blacknall is escorted by Danielle DiMaggio of the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia to the tune of Beyonce's “Single Ladies” at the Philadelphia Chapter of Little Smiles' 12th annual Stars Ball at the Crystal Tea Room, Saturday, April 13, 2019.



HughE Dillon/ HughE Dillon/ Maddie Harris, escorted by Barbara Lee of the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, on the red carpet at the Philadelphia Chapter of Little Smiles' 12th annual Stars Ball at the Crystal Tea Room, Saturday, April 13, 2019.



HughE DIllon/ HughE DIllon/ Star Maggie Omoqui dances with Swoop at the Philadelphia Chapter of Little Smiles' 12th annual Stars Ball at the Crystal Tea Room, Saturday, April 13, 2019.



HughE Dillon/ HughE Dillon/ Liam Fanning signs autographs and makes his way down the red carpet. He told Dr. Mike his favorite movie is “Avengers” which he watches while eating Sour Patch Kids, while attending the Philadelphia Chapter of Little Smiles' 12th annual Stars Ball at the Crystal Tea Room, Saturday, April 13, 2019.

