More Culture:

April 15, 2019

PHOTOS: Little Stars walk the red carpet

Annual charity event aims to bring smiles to children living with life-altering illnesses, homelessness or tragedy

013018_HughEDillon_Carroll.jpg
By HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor
Charities Fundraisers
Dillon - Little Smiles HughE Dillon/

Dr. Mike of Fox 29 interviews Madeline Reyes, 5, who's favorite movie is "The Secret Life of Pets," at the Philadelphia Chapter of Little Smiles' 12th annual Stars Ball at the Crystal Tea Room, Saturday, April 13, 2019.

The Philadelphia Chapter of Little Smiles lit up the lives of 10 children living with life-altering diseases or situations at the Annual Stars Ball on Saturday, April 13, at the Crystal Tea Room in Center City.

Little Smiles is a volunteer-driven nonprofit that works directly with doctors, nurses, and social workers to provide gifts and fun activities to children impacted by serious illness, homelessness, or tragedy. Through their programming, Little Smiles aims to create "little smiles" for children in unfortunate circumstances.

Saturday night several of the children were treated like stars on the red carpet. First they were primped and pampered before walking the red carpet. They signed autographs for fans, were interviewed by Dr. Mike Cirigliano from Fox 29, and received their own little golden statues marking the special night. Guests also enjoyed dinner and dancing.

Dillon - Little SmilesHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Emcee/Auctioneer Jeff Hammond introduces the little stars at the Philadelphia Chapter of Little Smiles' 12th annual Stars Ball at the Crystal Tea Room, Saturday, April 13, 2019.


Dillon - Little SmilesHughE Dillon/

The Phillies Phanatic walks the red carpet at the Philadelphia Chapter of Little Smiles' 12th annual Stars Ball at the Crystal Tea Room, Saturday, April 13, 2019.


RELATED: Children's ER visits for swallowing objects doubled in the past 20 years Update: Fisher-Price recalls Rock 'n Play Sleeper after 32 reported deaths | Protecting children or vexing anti-vaxxers?

Dillon - Little SmilesHughE DIllon/

Julien Williams attends the Philadelphia Chapter of Little Smiles' 12th annual Stars Ball at the Crystal Tea Room, Saturday, April 13, 2019. His favorite food is pizza, he hopes to be a doctor some day and his favorite song is “Try Again” by Aaliyah.


Dillon - Little SmilesHughE DIllon/

Steve Grandizio, co-founder (with Jeff Mullen) of Little Smiles greets guests at the Philadelphia Chapter of Little Smiles' 12th annual Stars Ball at the Crystal Tea Room, Saturday, April 13, 2019.


Dillon - Little SmilesHughE Dillon/

Jeremiah Roberts signs autographs at the Philadelphia Chapter of Little Smiles' 12th annual Stars Ball at the Crystal Tea Room, Saturday, April 13, 2019.


Dillon - Little SmilesHughE Dillon/

Sarea Blacknall is escorted by Danielle DiMaggio of the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia to the tune of Beyonce's “Single Ladies” at the Philadelphia Chapter of Little Smiles' 12th annual Stars Ball at the Crystal Tea Room, Saturday, April 13, 2019.


Dillon - Little SmilesHughE Dillon/

Maddie Harris, escorted by Barbara Lee of the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, on the red carpet at the Philadelphia Chapter of Little Smiles' 12th annual Stars Ball at the Crystal Tea Room, Saturday, April 13, 2019.


Dillon - Little SmilesHughE DIllon/

Star Maggie Omoqui dances with Swoop at the Philadelphia Chapter of Little Smiles' 12th annual Stars Ball at the Crystal Tea Room, Saturday, April 13, 2019.


Dillon - Little SmilesHughE Dillon/

Liam Fanning signs autographs and makes his way down the red carpet. He told Dr. Mike his favorite movie is “Avengers” which he watches while eating Sour Patch Kids, while attending the Philadelphia Chapter of Little Smiles' 12th annual Stars Ball at the Crystal Tea Room, Saturday, April 13, 2019.


Dillon - Little SmilesHughE Dillon/

Teacher Tamika Tirado pins a corsage on Amandeep Kaur at the Philadelphia Chapter of Little Smiles' 12th annual Stars Ball at the Crystal Tea Room, Saturday, April 13, 2019.


013018_HughEDillon_Carroll.jpg

HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Charities Fundraisers Philadelphia Nonprofits Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers vs. Nets Game 2 preview: Don't expect big adjustments for Philly
030719-BrettBrown-USAToday

Weather

Tornado warning in Philly area gives Twitter an overnight scare
storm clouds philly

Alternative Medicine

Medical marijuana and CBD are taking off: can it help you?
Carroll - Medical marijuana and CBD products.

Eagles

Eagles 2019 NFL Draft preview: Offensive tackle
040919JawaanTaylor

Fires

Jersey Shore boardwalk landmark destroyed by five-alarm fire in Ocean Grove
Ocean Grove Fire

Eagles

Eagles' Jalen Mills reportedly cited for fighting NBA player in Washington D.C.
081418JalenMills

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved