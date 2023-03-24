Bucks County pilot lost his life on 9/11, but legislation named in his memory could prevent future hijackings

Bucks County resident Victor Saracini piloted United Flight 175 on Sept. 11, 2001, when it was hijacked by terrorists and flown into the south tower of the World Trade Center.

More than 22 years later, federal legislation named in his honor would mandate the installation of secondary cockpit barriers on all passenger flights in the United States as part of an effort to prevent hijackings like the ones that occurred on 9/11. U.S. Sen. Bob Casey introduced the measure this week after his previous legislation on the subject stalled in Congress in 2018.

Some provisions of Casey's original legislation were eventually enacted in 2018, requiring secondary barriers to be installed on new commercial airplanes. Casey, along with former Sen. Pat Toomey, pushed back against voices in the airline industry that criticized the language in the original bill, arguing that it did not apply to existing planes. This bill, introduced on Wednesday and referred to the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, aims to change that.

Casey had previously described the barrier as a wire, mesh gate that would be placed between the cockpit door and the passenger cabin. At the time, his office estimated that it would cost between $3,500 and $5,000 to install the gate, The Times reported. Cost estimates for the new legislation have not been finalized.

"We have more work to do to make air travel safer for pilots, passengers, and crew members," Casey said. "The Saracini Enhanced Aviation Safety Act will prevent future attacks by bolstering cockpit protections in all passenger planes. I will continue working alongside Ellen Saracini to honor Captain Saracini by keeping airline passengers and pilots safe in our skies."

Victor Saracini was a United Airlines pilot, primarily based out of John F. Kennedy and Newark Liberty International airports. On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, though, he piloted United Flight 175 from Boston to Los Angeles.

The plane was the second to hit the World Trade Center. He was described by friends and family as a "skilled aviator and meticulous professional who enjoyed playing his guitar, boating, motorcycling, and cooking," according to the Atlantic City 9/11 Memorial.

Investigators later concluded that Saracini and his co-pilot had already been killed by members of an al-Qaeda terrorist cell, WHYY reported.

Ellen Saracini, who is also a trained commercial pilot, has spent more than two decades working to honor her late husband's legacy, both through the design of the Garden of Reflection 9/11 Memorial in Lower Makefield Township, Bucks County and through her efforts to support federal legislation to enhance safety on passenger flights.

The memorial, which opened in 2006, includes the names of 2,973 victims of the attacks on glass panels near a reflecting pool and water fountain, including the 18 Bucks County residents who died on Sept. 11.

"We must secure our skies and protect our passengers and flight crews from acts of terrorism like the one my husband faced on September 11, 2001," Ellen Saracini said. "Since that day, I have made it my mission to ensure that our country is doing everything it can to implement better safeguards aboard aircraft. As it stands today, passenger planes are not equipped to adequately protect the flight deck. Installing secondary barriers on all commercial planes will protect the cockpit and ensure there will never be a repeat of that tragic day."

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, a Republican from Bucks County, introduced companion legislation in the House of Representatives in February. Both bills have bipartisan support and have been endorsed by the Air Line Pilots Association, the world's largest pilots' union.

"For more than 20 years, airline pilots have been committed in ensuring that the legacy of all who lost their lives or were harmed on September 11, 2001, is that of a safer and more secure U.S. air transportation system," said Capt. Jason Ambrosi, president of the Air Line Pilots Association. "ALPA has long supported the use of secondary barriers and we are grateful to Sen. Casey for honoring Capt. Saracini's memory."

Data from the Australian Research Council found that the installation of secondary physical barriers, like the ones described in the legislation, can be a cost-effective method of aircraft security in the "fleeting moments" when the cockpit door is left open during flights.



Both bills have been introduced and are working their way through Senate and House committees before being brought to Congress for a full vote.